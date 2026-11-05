📢 Nov 5 Lunch & Learn on Scam & Fraud Prevention

📢 Learn to Spot Scams Over Lunch on November 5

The Suffolk Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is offering an updated Scam & Fraud Prevention 2.0 session at the Downtown Suffolk Library.

Come learn how to spot red flags, avoid common scams, and protect yourself from fraud. This session is for adult residents of Suffolk.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Thursday, Time: 12:00pm – 1:30pm

Location: Downtown Suffolk Library

Who: Adult and older adult Suffolk residents

Adult and older adult Suffolk residents Cost: Not stated (library events are typically free)

Not stated (library events are typically free) Registration: Registration required. Click to register on the event page.

If you or someone you care about has a phone, email, or mailbox, this is a helpful way to stay one step ahead of scammers.