🍽️ Suffolk, VA Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Suffolk’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, from hotel breakfasts to local pizza spots and full‑service salons. Here are several solid roles if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Pack Brothers Hospitality

Pack Brothers Hospitality Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole kitchen operation, from menu planning and pricing to inventory, ordering, and staff scheduling. This role is a fit if you have strong culinary skills plus the leadership and stamina to run a busy back-of-house team.

Employer: Oak Hotel Management

Oak Hotel Management Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$14.00 per hour

Early-morning role setting up, cooking, and stocking hotel breakfast while keeping the area clean and guest-ready. Good for someone local who likes a set morning schedule and steady guest interaction, with an employee discount included.

Employer: Hair Cuttery Family of Brands

Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Listed as Internship (40 hrs/week leadership role)

Listed as Internship (40 hrs/week leadership role) Salary: Not listed (performance-based pay with commissions and tips)

Run the salon like a small business: lead a stylist team, grow sales, and still work behind the chair. Comes with a clear growth path and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and more for licensed cosmetologists ready to manage.

Employer: Amici's Pizza Cafe

Amici's Pizza Cafe Location: Suffolk, VA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.00–$35.00 per hour

Mix drinks, serve food, and handle payments while keeping the bar and dining area friendly and organized. Ideal if you have serving or bartending experience and want a flexible schedule with strong hourly earning potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local spots often grow fast and remember good applicants.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.