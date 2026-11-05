🛒 Suffolk, VA Retail Jobs With Multiple Flexible Openings

Suffolk’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local customer-facing roles are worth a look.

Employer: Koisushihu, INC

Koisushihu, INC Location: Suffolk, VA (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00 – $14.00 per hour

Work the register, greet guests, and help keep the store stocked and tidy in a fast-paced retail setting. Good fit if you’re friendly, like talking with people, and want part-time hours with room to grow.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3214

Location: 6259 College Dr, Suffolk, VA 23435

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15 – $28 per hour (plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives)

(plus possible hourly premiums and performance incentives) Shifts: Mid-shift, Closing

Help customers on the sales floor, keep displays in order, and handle hobbies/home improvement items (may include paint mixing and fabric cutting). Comes with big-company perks like health benefits, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education programs for part-time staff.

Employer: LV Petroleum

Location: 2400 Holland Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay)

Travel center role where you’ll ring up customers, keep areas clean, and help with restocking. They offer weekly pay, medical, dental, vision, 401(k)/IRA, paid time off, and advancement opportunities. Walk-in interviews weekdays 9–5 at the Holland Rd location.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.