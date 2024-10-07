Open in App
    Multiple injuries in school bus accident

    By Staff Reports,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTgjO_0vxrOqPI00 Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle accident involving school bus number 410 from Creekside Elementary School at the intersection of Bridge Road and College Drive. Six people sustained injuries: one child on the school bus, two children from other vehicles, and three adults all sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both southbound lanes of College Drive heading towards Bridge Road and the northbound lanes of Bridge Road from Chesapeake are currently closed. Students have been safely returned to Creekside Elementary School. Parents are asked to pick them up from the school.

