    • Suffolk News-Herald

    Police investigating fatal Dorchester Street shooting

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    The Franklin Police Department is investigating a Dorchester Street shooting incident reported early Saturday morning, Sept. 28, that led to the death of a Suffolk man.

    An FPD news release stated that at about 3:12 a.m. on Saturday, the City of Franklin Emergency Communications Center began receiving calls for a shooting incident in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street in Franklin.

    “The first arriving units on scene discovered a vehicle which appeared to have crashed into a house,” FPD officials stated. “The occupant of the vehicle appeared to be suffering from gunshot wounds.”

    The release noted that the vehicle occupant was identified as Davon Davis, 37, from Suffolk.

    Davis succumbed to his injuries on scene.

    His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Norfolk.

    This is an active investigation.

    “Any residents of the Dorchester Street and Dorchester Square Apartments communities who have cameras are asked to contact us in the hopes we can develop more information into this incident,” FPD officials said.

    FPD thanked the Southampton County Sheriff’s Office, the Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office and the Virginia State Police for their assistance with this investigation.

    If anyone has information about this incident or other criminal activity within the city of Franklin, they are asked to call Franklin Police at 757-562-8575, Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100, or contact the FPD online at p3tips.com/. Information that leads to an arrest can earn the caller a cash reward while remaining anonymous.

    The post Police investigating fatal Dorchester Street shooting appeared first on The Suffolk News-Herald .

