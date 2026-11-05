📢 CI High School students explore law careers with Sheriff’s Office

📢 Central Islip students meet Suffolk County Sheriff’s team

Central Islip High School students in Mr. Alpers’ criminal justice classes took part in the second session of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Student Ambassadors Program.

C/O Investigator Nyasia Brandon and Deputy Sheriff Jake Sweeney visited the school to talk about careers in law enforcement.

Investigator Brandon explained:

What correctional officers do

do How the correctional facilities in Yaphank and Riverhead operate

and operate The different units and responsibilities inside those facilities

Deputy Sheriff Sweeney described:

The day-to-day work of a deputy sheriff

of a deputy sheriff The various duties deputies perform across Suffolk County

The session gave students a firsthand look at the many career paths within the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and what those jobs are really like.