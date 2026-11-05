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📢 CI High School students explore law careers with Sheriff’s Office
📢 Central Islip students meet Suffolk County Sheriff’s team
Central Islip High School students in Mr. Alpers’ criminal justice classes took part in the second session of the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Student Ambassadors Program.
C/O Investigator Nyasia Brandon and Deputy Sheriff Jake Sweeney visited the school to talk about careers in law enforcement.
Investigator Brandon explained:
- What correctional officers do
- How the correctional facilities in Yaphank and Riverhead operate
- The different units and responsibilities inside those facilities
Deputy Sheriff Sweeney described:
- The day-to-day work of a deputy sheriff
- The various duties deputies perform across Suffolk County
The session gave students a firsthand look at the many career paths within the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office and what those jobs are really like.
More Info: Suffolk County Sheriff's Student Ambassadors Explo...
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