Suffield is busy this season, and delivery work is popping up all over town. If you like driving and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: UPS

UPS Location: Suffield & West Suffield, CT

Type: Seasonal / Part-time

Pay: $23.00/hour + $0.76/mile reimbursement

Drive your own 4-door car or light truck to deliver packages around town. This is a physically active, outdoor role with flexible shifts Monday–Saturday, and no prior delivery experience is required.

If something looks good, apply soon and then share this with a friend who’s also job hunting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.