Blessings in disguise happen all around us, big and small. For one wife, it was in the form of a thoughtful stranger she and her husband encountered during a vacation on a Norwegian Cruise. Because the person helped her husband, she’s sending a tearful thank-you, hoping it reaches the stranger’s FYP.

What did the stranger on the Norwegian Cruise say?

“I’m looking for someone specific. I’m looking for the woman who sailed on the Norwegian Breakaway that sailed out of Boston on October 11th of 2026,” Utah-based TikToker Pam Stewart Grubaugh (@truecrimeaddict80) says. “On the last night, you went to the comedy show. After the show was over, you came down to my husband to tell him about the spot on the back of his ear.”

Because the stranger worked in a dermatologist’s office, she advised the content creator’s husband to have it checked out.

Subsequently, her husband heeded the advice, and what the couple learned was heartbreaking.

“He just received the results that it is, in fact, melanoma,” Grubaugh shares. “It’s Stage One, so we’re hopeful that he can get it taken care of.”

Now, she expresses her gratitude for the woman alerting them to this.

“We wanted to let you know how grateful we are that you came down to tell him about it because otherwise we don’t know how long it would have taken for us to see,” she added.

A deeper dive

During an interview with Subplot, Grubaugh shared the reason behind the trip.

“The crazy part is we did not choose Norwegian, or plan any part of the trip. We were there with a group of about 500 people with Mountainland Supply. My husband owns a plumbing company and he buys parts from Mountainland,” she revealed via email. “This was an incentive trip for spending a certain amount of money with them. They used a travel agency (Wren International) and it took around two years to plan. “

However, it was before the show when the woman approached them and brought their attention to the mark.

“Normally when we cruise, we go to the shows almost every night, but on this particular cruise the only time we even went into the theater was for this show. We were sitting toward the front so we were waiting for the crowd to thin out before we left the theater,” she recounted. “We were just sitting there chatting and she came up and sat behind us and told him about the spot.”

She said they had no idea it was there.

“Obviously he can’t see it, and I had never noticed it,” she continued. “He had been to his dermatologist but it had been 1-2 years since his last appointment.”

Although Grubaugh hasn’t had any luck, she still hopes to find the woman.

“There is a Facebook group for this specific cruise. I joined the group and posted in there but I haven’t had any luck yet. Just well wishes from other cruisers,” she said. “I wish we would have asked her name. The only thing we know about her is she is beautiful, middle aged, and works in a dermatologist’s office.”

What causes melanoma?

This is a type of skin cancer that affects melanocytes, which are responsible for producing skin pigmentation known as melanin, i.e., skin color.

Notably, it starts as a mole that shows unusual changes in size, shape, texture, or feeling, but it can be any spot. However, unexposed areas that don’t see the light of day can develop this, such as the eyes, nail beds, palms, and soles.

UV ray exposure in sunlight and tanning beds are normal culprits, but some factors make people more predisposed, as listed by the American Cancer Society:

Moles

Lighter skin, eyes, and hair

Family or personal history

A weak immune system

Older

Being male

Xeroderma pigmentosum (a rare, inherited genetic condition that lowers the ability to repair damaged DNA inside skin cells)

According to Mayo Clinic, it’s the change in melanocytes’ DNA that causes skin cells to create and shed more healthy ones while the cancer remains intact.

As a result, it can eventually spread across the body and infiltrate internal organs, leading to death. Since Gurbaugh’s husband is stage one, this means the tumor is localized and is either 1mm with or without ulceration or more than 1mm (even 2mm) without ulceration, per Melanoma Research Alliance.

‘Right time, right place and the right person’

Grubaugh’s clip garnered over 68,000 views. Many believed the stranger was a godsend and virtually sent well-wishes for her husband.

“You were blessed to have this [guardian] angel on board with you,” one viewer wrote.

“Wow what a blessing! So thankful for this kind soul who informed you. Sending lots of love,” another applauded.

“Right time, right place and the right person,” a third said.

“I love good humans. Sending healthy vibes to your husband! Many hugs,” a fourth stated.

“Angels walk among us. Sending wishes of [good] health to your husband,” a fifth commented.

The post Woman approaches a couple on a Norwegian Cruise. What she has to say may have saved one of their lives appeared first on Subplot News.