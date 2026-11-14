Michigan woman orders Olive Garden’s $6.99 Kids’ Meal. Then she turns it into a full meal for $2 more: ‘It comes with breadsticks’

A Michigan Olive Garden customer has found a way to turn a $6.99 kids’ meal into a more substantial dinner. She uses ordering hacks to get a bigger meal for just $2 more. “Such a great deal,” she says.

In a viral TikTok with 80,300 views as of this writing, foodie creator Ana Vegaa (@eatwithaana) shared how she customized an Olive Garden kids’ meal. Her simple ordering tricks have viewers wondering whether the restaurant’s children’s menu is hiding one of its best deals.

How does the $8.98 Olive Garden kids’ meal hack work?

Ana says she ordered a kids’ pasta meal for $6.99 and substituted the marinara sauce in her side dish at no additional charge. Then she added a side of Chicken Fritta for $1.99, bringing the total to just $8.98 before tax.

A viewer joked, “Pasta with a side of pasta goes crazy.”

She explained that along with the pasta side, customers have other side options to choose from. These include fries, grapes, and broccoli. That means diners can customize the meal depending on what they prefer.

The meal also comes with several extras that make the deal even more appealing.

According to the creator, the kids’ meal includes breadsticks, a small drink, Parmesan cheese, and Olive Garden’s chocolate mints. Customers can choose between milk and a fountain drink.

The meal typically comes with two breadsticks, but she suggested using the order details section to request additional breadsticks at no extra charge.

What’s included on Olive Garden’s kids’ menu?

Olive Garden’s kids’ menu offers more than just a few basic pasta dishes.

According to The Takeout, the menu includes macaroni and cheese, chicken fingers, cheese and pepperoni pizza, and several pasta options. These include fettuccine Alfredo, spaghetti with meat or tomato sauce, five-cheese marinara, and cheese ravioli.

Customers can also choose from sides such as broccoli, grapes, French fries, and spaghetti with tomato sauce. Meals include a drink, with options such as soda, lemonade, milk, and juice. Some specialty drinks, including smoothies, come with an additional charge.

However, there are a few limitations. The portions are smaller, the menu is more restricted than the regular dinner menu, and kids’ meals do not include Olive Garden’s popular soups or salads.

Still, with entrees priced around $6.99, the menu offers an inexpensive alternative for anyone looking to save on a restaurant meal.

Olive Garden also offers a $6 take-home meal

For customers looking to stretch their dinner even further, the creator pointed out another option available at checkout.

She says Olive Garden offers a take-home meal for an additional $6. The creator chose baked ziti, giving her another pasta dish to enjoy later.

With the additional meal, the overall order comes to $14.98 before tax. That’s two pasta dishes, breadsticks, a drink, and the other included extras for less than $15.

Olive Garden faces shrinkflation criticism

Olive Garden faces shrinkflation criticism as it focuses on affordability. Customers feel the chain is no longer offering the same value it once did.

A 2026 report by Tasting Table highlighted complaints from diners who believe the restaurant’s food quality and portions have declined while prices have continued to rise. Some customers have also expressed disappointment with changes to their favorite menu items and breadsticks.

However, Olive Garden appears to be responding to growing affordability concerns with changes of its own.

In September 2025, parent company Darden Restaurants began testing a Lighter Portion Entrées menu at select Olive Garden locations. The initiative offered smaller servings of popular dishes at reduced prices, giving customers another option without eliminating the restaurant’s traditional entrees.

The trial reportedly produced encouraging results. Customer affordability ratings increased by 15 percentage points. Following the positive response, Olive Garden announced a nationwide expansion of the smaller-portion menu in January 2026.

The move reflects the restaurant’s efforts to appeal to diners who want more affordable options. Meanwhile, this viral kids’ meal hack offers another way for customers to stretch their dining budgets.

‘Get the kids meal at Texas Roadhouse!’

One commenter exclaimed, “This is a STEAL. What the hell?”

A second viewer pointed out just how expensive groceries have become, writing, “That’s cheaper than buying what it would cost at the grocery store to make that for dinner.”

Another shared their own tip: “Get the kids meal at Texas Roadhouse! You get rolls and full sides with it.”

Ana’s combination shows how a few small additions can turn a children’s meal into a more filling dinner without spending much more.

Subplot News reached out to both Olive Garden and Ana Vegaa via email for comment. We will update this story if they respond.

The post Michigan woman orders Olive Garden’s $6.99 Kids’ Meal. Then she turns it into a full meal for $2 more: ‘It comes with breadsticks’ appeared first on Subplot News.