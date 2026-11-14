Tyron (@tyfixit) says he opened his console-repair storefront just outside of Richmond, Virginia, at 10 o’clock on a weekday morning. By 10:40, he was filming a counter stacked with PlayStations (and a single Xbox), trying to explain why he hadn’t managed to start work on a single one yet.

Why Is Everyone Bringing in Their PlayStations?

“Y’all, these are all of the PlayStations that we have gotten this morning,” he says, panning a pile that fills the frame. Open since 10, filming at “freaking 10:40.” He predicted hectic; he didn’t predict this many consoles.

“Everybody trying to get ready for GTA 6,” he claims.

Every time he checked one in, he says, another customer walked through the door with a different box. He runs the intake like a chorus of units that weren’t cutting on or needed other services. “This one will not boot. This one just needs to be cleaned.” Three more in the same cadence. “Good gravy. GTA 6, man, you making me work hard.”

‘U Better Be Taxing Bruh’

In the comments section, viewers called attention to the odd man out.

“Take a note, there’s only one Xbox out of all the ps5’s that need service,” joked one gamer.

“You see all the PlayStations … ……..One Xbox and That Should Tell You EVERYTHING lol,” noted another person.

“The money surrounding this game is ridiculous,” wrote someone else. To this note, one person didn’t believe people with PlayStations needed to take their units anywhere: “Bro, you can do it yourself; it’s not that hard just by the screw driver set bought one for 10 bucks and paid 12 bucks for the thermal and cleaned it myself a place tried charging me 200.”

Some people noted that they are having issues even locating a Sony console. “Yeah, and my kids want a PlayStation for Christmas we can’t even find one to buy,” wrote one parent.

Grand Theft Auto VI: Are Y’all Ready?

Grand Theft Auto VI lands on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 19 after two Rockstar-announced delays stretched the wait past thirteen years since GTA V.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick, in the statement accompanying the November 2025 delay, said the publisher remains “both excited and confident they will deliver an unrivalled blockbuster entertainment experience.”

Sony has begun pushing PS4 holdouts toward an upgrade, with a PlayStation Store wishlist notice telling them to “get a PlayStation 5 today to be ready” for launch.

Behind the repair-shop rush is a supply crunch Microsoft has already acknowledged. Xbox Chief Strategy Officer Matthew Ball toldThe Game Business this summer, “I can tell you definitively demand for our console exceeds the supply.” GameStop has raised its used PS5 Pro price to $1,400, a 55% hike as retailers brace for November.

Subplot News reached out to Tyron via TikTok comment and direct message and to Rockstar Games via email. We will update this story if they respond.

The post Virginia console tech receives 6 PlayStation 5s in less than an hour. Then he realizes what they’re all preparing for: ‘GTA 6 making me work hard’ appeared first on Subplot News.