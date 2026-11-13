TikTok creator @blackexpatmom says a Buc-ee’s stop for the chain’s viral cheesesteak burrito ended at the register, where she learned something shocking about the Texas travel-center giant’s return policy.

Buc-ee’s refund policy: ‘Why nobody told me?’

She wanted the viral sandwich. @blackexpatmom says she pulled into Buc-ee’s that morning to try the cheesesteak, but the counter was out. She says she caught it on the way back from her trip in the afternoon, grabbed a few more items, and pumped her gas. Then she bit in. It was cold, by her account.

She says that back inside, she asked to swap it because she still wanted the burrito.

“Excuse me, can I exchange this cheesesteak burrito for something else?” she says she asked. According to her, an employee told her she could—but only for the same item. That suited her; she still wanted to taste the thing. But the counter was out again.

The employee fetched a manager, she says. Short on time, she asked for her money back instead.

“We don’t do refunds,” she says the manager told her. That landed hard. “What you mean you don’t do no refund? How don’t you do refund?” she says. “You’re not always right. If the food is cold, I’m allowed to bring it back.”

A bitten-into sandwich handed back for cash is a tall order at a gas-station deli. The staff made her a fresh one anyway. But an employee warned her that the cheese wouldn’t melt this round, she says, because the burrito hadn’t been sitting under the warmer.

Her verdict was swift. “Buc-ee’s, count your days.” From now on, she says, she’ll stick to the brisket.

‘Why are you in Buc-ee’s?’

In the comments section, someone was surprised that she had a cold sandwich, writing, “I have never been to a Buc-ee’s where the hot food stays on the counter long enough to get cold. They are constantly making fresh hot sandwiches.”

Another person suggested, “You should go to Texas Roadhouse.”

But the main comments were that, as a Black woman, she shouldn’t have been shopping at Buc-ee’s anyway. “WE PROTESTING BUCEES ANYWAY” was a message from one person.

Why Are Black People Boycotting Buc-ee’s?

Aside from labor and logo usage disputes, co-founder and CEO Arch “Beaver” Aplin III said to Fox 5 Atlanta, “We have a lot of opportunities. We’re growing. We’re building in a lot of places. But when you find a conservative, business-friendly state with a phenomenal workforce, it makes a difference.”

Many took these to imply that people who vote Democrat, which has historically included Black people, perhaps need not be patrons at Buc-ee’s.

About that viral cheesesteak burrito

The item she came for is Buc-ee’s Texas Cheesesteak Burrito, and it has a devoted following. Writing for Tasting Table, Allison Forsyth describes a “beef Philly mixture” of beef, bell peppers, and onions bound with pepper jack and jalapeño mayo for around $10 with tax, and rates it the best hot food the chain makes.

@blackexpatmom is switching to the brisket just as Buc-ee’s regulars abandon it for the burrito. Eat This, Not That!documented the fierce brisket-versus-burrito debate at the chain, with one reviewer flatly swearing off the brisket: “I don’t ever get brisket anymore.”

Subplot News reached out to @blackexpatmom via TikTok direct message and comment, and to Buc-ee’s via email. We will update this story if they respond.

The post Atlanta woman goes to Buc-ee’s in Brunswick. Then she tries to get a refund: ‘You should go to Texas Roadhouse’ appeared first on Subplot News.