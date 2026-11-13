Food delivery services are wildly convenient for customers—as intended. There’s nothing quite as handy as tapping a screen a few times, only for piping-hot food to materialize half an hour later.

However, things are rarely so easy for delivery drivers. One DoorDash driver, for instance, says a single Little Caesars order filled his car. The pay did not scale with the effort required.

‘I picked the wrong day to wear white, first of all’

Detroit content creator and DoorDasher Ty (@thisguyname_ty) shares footage of a massive Little Caesars order. His video has more than 1,100 views.

“I picked the wrong day to wear white, first of all,” Ty says, referring to grease from the order getting on his clothing. “But who … DoorDashes 15 to 17 boxes a piece, with crazy bread and crazy sauce?”

Ty’s video then cuts to him inside Little Caesars. He pans the camera across a tall stack of pizza boxes.

“This is my order right here, and it’s more already in the car,” Ty says. The video then shows him almost buckling under the weight of the boxes as he carries them out the door.

Back in the car, Ty says the pay for the order wasn’t adding up.

“The order said $15 tip when I accepted it,” he explains. “I pick it up. It says this dash is $5.75. Look at this. This is all one order.”

Ty pans his camera again, showing his car seats covered in pizza boxes. He says the customers had the “nerve” to tip only $5.75 for a large order.

“Like, what makes you think that that’s acceptable?” he asks. “Gas too … expensive … And I gotta carry all of this in one order … How this gonna fit in a pizza bag?”

Viewers were overwhelmingly sympathetic in Ty’s comment section, with even a fellow driver weighing in.

“I’ve ruined SO many shirts from pizza grease dashing too lol,” they wrote. “Now I dress in my raggedy clothes and look like a bag lady and get more tips hahaha.”

How exactly are DoorDash drivers paid—and how do the tips work?

According to DoorDash’s website, the company builds out pay from a base amount, which is calculated based on delivery time, distance, and how desirable the offer might seem to customers.

Then, DoorDash adds on any applicable promotions, such as delivery streaks or boosts. Tips come last. Altogether, these sums equal a driver’s total earnings. There does not appear to be a separate fee for large orders specifically.

Drivers have control over the jobs they accept. DoorDash’s help page says Dashers can unassign from an order before pickup, though it may hurt their completion rate.

Some drivers say they take advantage of that power as much as they can. FOODbible reported in 2025 that a Philadelphia driver said he declines as much as 75% of offers, only taking on those with large upfront tips. He said he actually manages to make more money that way, even while making fewer deliveries.

Certain municipalities have actually addressed tipping on a legal level. Documented reported earlier this year that New York City laws, effective Jan. 26, require apps to offer clear tipping options at checkout. Average tips per delivery rose from $1.18 to $2.29 a month after the law passed.

DoorDash, for its part, argued the law pressures consumers to tip. Food On Demand reported that a federal judge denied DoorDash’s and Uber’s request to block it.

Subplot News has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment, as well as DoorDash and Little Caesars via email.

The post What makes you think that that’s acceptable’: Detroit DoorDash driver accepts order of 17 Little Caesars pizzas. Then he sees the tip—and crashes out appeared first on Subplot News.