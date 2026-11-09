Tundra driver gets quoted $20,000 for a new engine. Then a second mechanic finds the actual problem and calls the first one to confront him

Going to the mechanic and getting charged way more than you thought is a common experience.

While there are many honest mechanics, some give the profession a bad name. These mechanics will over-quote, under-deliver, and, in some cases, charge customers for services that they didn’t even perform.

In some cases, it’s understandable that the work costs more than expected. Modern vehicles have a lot of moving parts and a considerable amount of software. What you believe is a small repair may require additional electrical or computer work.

Sometimes a mechanic’s quote may come in higher than expected because they’re trying to account for all contingencies on a job that has them scratching their heads. In these cases, they may simply not have the skills to figure out what’s actually wrong.

Such is the case in a recent video from Dave’s Auto Center. In the video, a customer came in claiming that they were quoted $20,000 for a new engine. When the new shop saw the real source of the problem, they couldn’t believe their eyes.

What was wrong with the Toyota?

In a recent TikTok documenting the repair, the shop looks at a 2016 Toyota Tundra that is making noise when it accelerates.

The shop owner states the customer was quoted over $20,000 for extensive repairs. This includes an engine replacement and other work.

It’s true that the truck had problems. The shop quickly identified an internal head gasket leak, oil leaking from valve covers, and more. However, they noticed that the engine appeared to be running normally, indicating that it might not actually need a new one.

One of the issues that the crew did identify, however, had to do with a strange metallic noise.

In the video, the technicians put the truck on a lift, put it in gear, and press the gas. As the car speeds up, the noise increases in frequency.

Upon taking a closer look, they realize that the fix won’t require an expensive fix — just a screwdriver and a bit of elbow grease.

A simple fix instead of a $20,000 invoice

The source of the noise was a simple pebble.

“It looks like he’s got a dust shield and maybe got a piece of stone in there or something,” the mechanic says.

A dust shield is a protective metal component under the car. This is intended to help keep dirt and debris away from nearby mechanical parts.

However, these shields can become dented, bent, or displaced. If this happens, stones can get lodged inside them or rotating components can begin to rub upon the shields themselves.

This leads the mechanic to his solution. Rather than install a new part, he simply lodges a screwdriver into the shield and bends it back into place. Suddenly, the noise disappears.

“Thirty seconds with a screwdriver,” he summarizes.

In the video, he calls the first shop to inform them about what they found. They were rather surprised.

Dave’s move impressed his audience. Many lauded him for his honesty. “You tha man,” one wrote.

“I wish we had a mechanic like you in our area,” another wrote.

What if this happens to you?

If you start to hear a rhythmic noise coming from the underside of your vehicle, don’t just start jabbing around under there with a screwdriver.

While a dented dust shield could be the culprit, there are other issues that can cause similar issues.

For example, worn brake components or transmission problems can both cause grinding sounds. Similar to the problem shown in the video, these sounds can be rhythmic and vary with vehicle speed.

If you have an issue like this, it’s best to take your car to a trusted mechanic — or two. It’s often advisable to get a second opinion, and one mechanic may be able to identify issues that the other did not.

Occasionally, the problem really is something that will cost tens of thousands of dollars. But before you shell out five figures, you may want to get a second opinion.

Drivers share their experiences

In the comments section, users shared their own auto shop experiences.

“Just got quoted $1,700 for a new battery, water pump and serpentine belt with ‘6 hours of labor,’ probably more they said,” said a user. “Went and spent $335 in parts and did it in 4 hours.”

“One garage wanted to charge me $800 for changing shock mounts,” recalled another. “I bought the spares and took it to my trusted tire shop and did it for 60 parts included.”

Others were simply astonished at the gall of the previous shop.

“Whichever garage said new engine should be closed down for fraud,” declared a user.

“Amazes me how people refuse to dive deep into a diagnosis,” stated another.

We’ve reached out to Dave’s Auto Center via email and Instagram direct message.

The post Tundra driver gets quoted $20,000 for a new engine. Then a second mechanic finds the actual problem and calls the first one to confront him appeared first on Subplot News.