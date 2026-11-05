Michigan server is excited to pick up $50 tip. Then she opens the checkbook—and sees how the customer fooled her: ‘They played in her face’

Michigan server thinks she’s getting a $50 tip. Then she realizes it’s an unexpected Halloween trick. She asked, “Why would they do that?”

Kayleigh Bentley (@kayleigh.bentleyyyy) shared a viral video that gained 4,200,000 views. The photo was captioned: “Guys was I SO happy picking this checkbook up; imagine my face when I opened it.

The creator expressed her disappointment at believing she was about to walk away with a generous tip. She spotted what appeared to be $50 sticking out of a check presenter.

But then she opened it. And discovered the money had been deliberately folded to make the tip look bigger than it actually was.

What was her actual tip?

In the TikTok, a checkbook is seen with what appears to be six bills sticking out. The arrangement hints that four $10 bills and two $5 bills are inside. Which would amount to $50, a considerably generous tip.

However, the excitement didn’t last long.

When Kayleigh opened it, she discovered the money had been deliberately folded to make the tip look like twice the amount.

When she pulled out the money and unfolded the bills, she discovered the actual tip was just $26. The checkbook actually held two $10 bills, one $5 bill, and a $1 bill.

The money had seemingly been folded and positioned to create an illusion.

Was $26 really a bad tip?

The video quickly sparked a debate in the comments. Viewers were split over whether the server had a legitimate reason to be disappointed.

Some thought the situation was funny, particularly because $26 was still a respectable gratuity.

However, others understood why the server was frustrated. The issue wasn’t necessarily the amount of money. It was the deliberate attempt to make her believe she was receiving something substantially larger.

One viewer summed up the creator’s frustration: “Y’all it looks like they left her $50 but it’s actually $26. She would’ve been grateful for the $26 but it’s the fact that they played in her face as if they left $50.”

In the comments, Kayleigh reiterated that she wasn’t suggesting $26 was a terrible tip. She agreed it was an excellent amount but explained that she was still disappointed after initially thinking she was receiving much more.

“I’m just trying to save for a car and they really tricked me on Halloween,” she added.

While some viewers were focused on the prank, another commenter offered a reminder. Everyone working in a restaurant doesn’t have the same opportunity to earn gratuities.

“Atleast yall get tips, us dishwashers gotta clean up half the food your tip didn’t eat,” one person wrote.

Tipping culture is becoming a bigger conversation

The incident may have been a relatively harmless Halloween prank, but the reaction also touches on a much bigger conversation about tipping in the United States.

For restaurant servers, gratuities can represent a significant part of their earnings. That means the difference between a $26 tip and a $50 tip can be meaningful. Particularly for workers trying to cover everyday expenses or save for something important.

At the same time, customers have increasingly expressed frustration with tipping expectations.

A 2025 Bankrate survey found that 63% of Americans held at least one negative view about tipping. Some 41% believed businesses should pay employees better rather than relying so heavily on tips. Another 41% felt tipping culture had gotten out of control.

The debate continued into 2026. A Popmenu survey reported by Restaurant Dive found that 35% of consumers had reduced how frequently or how much they tipped at restaurants. Respondents cited tipping fatigue and financial pressures as contributing factors.

For restaurant workers, those changing attitudes can have real financial consequences. Servers may find themselves navigating increasingly unpredictable gratuities. Customers question why so many businesses expect them to supplement employee wages.

This leaves customers and servers like Kayleigh caught in the middle of a system that neither side seems entirely happy with.

SubPlot reached out to Kayleigh for comment via TikTok direct message.

The post Michigan server is excited to pick up $50 tip. Then she opens the checkbook—and sees how the customer fooled her: ‘They played in her face’ appeared first on Subplot News.