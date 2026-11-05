‘One of the most dangerous ways’: Dog expert says you’re greeting other dogs the wrong way at the park

A dog expert gives advice to pet owners about nose-to-nose interactions.

If your dog is the type to get excited whenever another pup approaches on a walk, you might think there’s no harm in letting them say hello. But one dog trainer is warning that these ostensibly friendly encounters can go very wrong, very fast.

Kelty Forman, owner and head trainer at Idaho’s Scentsible K9 Training (@scentsible_k9), addresses dog owners who regularly allow their pets to pull toward unfamiliar dogs, assuming they simply want to make a new friend.

“I am glad nothing has happened already,” Forman says. “But I want to just let you know that nose-to-nose meetings are one of the most dangerous ways that you can allow a dog to meet another dog.”

Why are nose-to-nose dog greetings so dangerous?

According to Forman, who has created her own dog training method, forcing two unfamiliar dogs into a face-to-face encounter can create an unnecessarily stressful situation, particularly when they are restrained by leashes.

She explains that “in the animal kingdom, eye contact is perceived as very threatening.” She says it’s “a dominance signal,” and that dogs may become visibly tense or even freeze while trying to assess one another.

“Most of the time, if you allow the dogs to load in that energy for long enough, a fight will break out,” Forman says, adding that the situation can become increasingly problematic when both animals are pulling against tight leashes, limiting their ability to move away from an uncomfortable interaction.

How should dogs greet each other instead?

Rather than allowing dogs to approach each other head-on, Forman recommends introducing them while walking in the same direction.

“Instead, if you have to go say hi to another dog, and let your dog go meet another dog. Do it while you’re walking parallel,” she advises. “So then the dogs can go back and sniff each other’s butts.”

This is because anal glands “hold so much information,” including the dog’s sex, temperament, and whether they are safe.

More importantly, walking alongside one another allows the dogs to separate and disengage if they aren’t vibing with one another.

“But if you’re going nose to nose, they have no time to move away,” she says.

Warning signs owners should look for

Forman also stresses the importance of understanding dog body language. She explains that many negative interactions could be avoided if owners learned to understand what their pets are trying to tell them, and to recognize early signs of discomfort.

“So much dog reactivity in today’s world … can be prevented if owners would take more time to learn their dog’s specific communication style,” the trainer explains.

Dogs will signal their discomfort well before an interaction becomes aggressive, but owners don’t always recognize what they are communicating.

“Their body language will tell us exactly what we need to know minutes before a reaction is going to occur. And then we can really help them … We can become clear leaders and become a strong anchor for them to be like, ‘oh, my, my mom’s got it. I don’t need to worry.’”

According to VCA Animal Hospitals, stiffened muscles, raised hackles, a rigid posture, and prolonged staring can indicate a threatened dog. They are trying to make themselves look bigger. Other signals of discomfort include turning away, tucking the tail, and freezing. These signal if a dog is in a defensive position.

If another dog owner approaches with a dog intent on greeting yours nose-to-nose, Forman recommends calmly using your body to redirect your own dog away. She also says it’s wise to move in another direction.

Your dog doesn’t need to say hi to every dog

The American Kennel Club (AKC) would agree with Forman. According to the organization, many adult dogs are picky about who they enjoy interacting with. Repeatedly forcing greetings can contribute to behavioral problems.

“Even if your dog is very friendly, if you see a dog in public, it’s a good idea to create as much space as possible between the two of them,” it writes.

The AKC recommends teaching your dog to remain calm around unfamiliar dogs and to always ask permission before letting them approach another animal.

It also has some advice for when an uninvited dog approaches. “Don’t worry about being rude to a stranger,” the AKC says. “The most important thing is to stand up for your dog’s comfort.”

The organization adds that “It’s always okay to interrupt the interaction and prevent the dog from approaching your dog.”

The AKC notes the most important thing is whether both dogs appear relaxed, have ample room to move away, and whether both owners have agreed to the interaction.

Subplot News reached out to Forman via TikTok direct message.

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