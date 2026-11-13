📅 Candlelit winter hike at Barkhausen – $5 per person

Enjoy a cozy winter evening on Barkhausen’s Self-Guided Candlelit Hike.

Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2026

Time: Stop in anytime between 5–8 PM

Stop in anytime between Location: Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico, WI 54173

Distance: About 1.25 miles on an illuminated trail through the woods

About on an illuminated trail through the woods Who can come: The whole family, plus leashed dogs

The whole family, plus Cost: $5 per person (kids 2 and under are free)

Pre-registration is required and tickets are online only — no walk-ins. Space is limited. All purchases are final, with refunds only if the Brown County Parks Department cancels the event.

Snowshoe rentals will be available on-site, weather permitting, for $5 per person (not included in the event fee) on a first-come, first-served basis.

2027 dates are listed as “coming soon.”