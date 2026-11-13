undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Suamico
📅 Candlelit winter hike at Barkhausen on Dec. 29 for $5
9 days ago
📅 Candlelit winter hike at Barkhausen – $5 per person
Enjoy a cozy winter evening on Barkhausen’s Self-Guided Candlelit Hike.
- Date: Tuesday, December 29, 2026
- Time: Stop in anytime between 5–8 PM
- Location: Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, 2024 Lakeview Drive, Suamico, WI 54173
- Distance: About 1.25 miles on an illuminated trail through the woods
- Who can come: The whole family, plus leashed dogs
- Cost: $5 per person (kids 2 and under are free)
Pre-registration is required and tickets are online only — no walk-ins. Space is limited. All purchases are final, with refunds only if the Brown County Parks Department cancels the event.
Snowshoe rentals will be available on-site, weather permitting, for $5 per person (not included in the event fee) on a first-come, first-served basis.
2027 dates are listed as “coming soon.”
More Info: Brown County > News > All Departments > Barkhausen...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.