Friendships go through ups and downs, and physical distance can often contribute to a friend breakup. Did that happen to Prince Harry when he moved to the US in 2020? How many of those friendships has he recovered now that he’s back in the UK.

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Well, according to Women’s Day, Harry and Meghan Markle’s once close friendship with Sir Elton John is now nowhere near as close as it used to be. “Elton’s relationship with Harry was always out of loyalty to Diana, but it’s no secret things have gone south since Harry apparently asked him to help foot their legal bill – and sponsor Invictus – last July,” a source told the outlet.

“While Harry and Elton’s legal alliance continues the personal closeness is diminished. Elton’s public schedule has featured Charles-linked charity events with no signs of another holiday to the South of France with Harry and Meghan. Those days are over,” the insider added.

This comes after Elton and King Charles were recently photographed together after a special episode of Elton’s Rocket Hour. And the singer reportedly isn’t up for mediating between father and son.

“Elton has no interest in playing peacemaker between the King and his son,” the source explained. “He’s got enough problems with the Beckhams. His almost 50-year bond with Charles is older than Harry and unlike most of Diana’s friends, Elton’s hasn’t stitched Charles up.”

They noted that “Charles has always had time for Elton, but he’s more than a little surprised that he’s teamed up with Harry for such a tricky lawsuit. He’s careful to avoid discussions of the matter – or Harry – with Elton.”

Related: ‘Lonely’ Harry Reportedly Feeling ‘Isolated’ in Meghan Marriage as Sources Reveal Whether There’s an ‘End in Sight’

'Disappointed' Harry Reportedly Having 'Hard Time' With Meghan Marriage Amid Claims He Feels 'Lonely' & 'Isolated'

“He’s become such an important part of Charles’ charity work, he doesn’t want him to feel he has to make a choice. It can be awkward sometimes, as Harry is kind of a white elephant they’re studiously ignoring.”

That’s clearly a reference to unconfirmed reports from RadarOnline that Harry asked Elton for help with paying the legal fees in his privacy case against the publisher of The Daily Mail.

All of this comes after royal expert Tom Sykes claimed that, at this point, Harry and Meghan’s only friends are Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, because the move to the US cost Harry a lot of close relationships. “They describe this man who was very beloved, had all these friends, but today seems to be very very lonely and very very cut off,” Sykes said.

Security concerns also play a role. “They’re not going out, they’re afraid to go out. They’re hugely paranoid about security.”

It’s very hard to make friends that way, or to maintain the ones you’ve got.