Donald Trump Jr.’s latest move is raising eyebrows.

'Unpopular' Trump Faces Fresh Criticism After Report His Son Is 'Distancing' Himself from Him--'Political Liability'

On Thursday, November 12, prediction market company Kalshi announced that it’s no longer working with Don Jr. “We have mutually agreed to end Don’s advisory role after his firm’s significant investment in a competitor this past summer,” a Kalshi spokesperson said in a statement, referring to Don Jr.’s 1789 Capital leading a $1 billion funding round for Polymarket in August 2026.

The statement added, “We are grateful for his contributions in helping us market Kalshi to more customers.”

Don Jr. and Kalshi’s announcement comes at an interesting time. The eldest son of President Donald Trump recently publicly defended convicted rapist Russell Brand and argued that the disgraced actor was targeted for his religious beliefs and political views.

“When he was married to Katy Perry, he’s one of the most famous actors in the world, no one seemed to have a problem,” Don Jr. said on the November 10 episode of his show Triggered. “No one seemed to think he was a rapist then.”

Don Jr. continued, “But he finds God, I guess, changes his ways, sees some aspects of conservative life and talks about them. And now he’s going to spend 10 and a half years in prison for rape when no one had a problem with it in the prior 27 years.”

Related: Don Jr. Makes Controversial Move After Report He’s ‘Distancing Himself’ From Trump Amid Rumors of Vice Presidential Run

“Now, take a step back and think about what this tells you about a society that seems to decide punishment and sentencing based on who you are instead of what you did,” he concluded.

Don Jr. Makes Controversial Move After Report He's 'Distancing Himself' From Trump Amid Rumors of Vice Presidential Run

Russell Brand. James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images.

After a four-week trial saw multiple women testify against Brand, a jury found the former actor guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault. The BBC reported that Brand has been sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison.

After the verdict, Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy told reporters outside the court that it’s a “testament to the extraordinary courage, resilience and determination of the women who came forward and reported what happened to them.”

“Despite intense media and public scrutiny, they relived deeply personal and traumatic experiences and placed their trust in us,” Furphy said, per the Metropolitan Police. “Without their bravery, this outcome would not have been possible.

He went on to say that “Brand used his influence, status and fame to exploit and sexually offend against women. As his profile grew, so too did his sense of entitlement. I hope this conviction sends a clear message that no one is above the law, no matter how famous or powerful they may be.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, free and confidential help is available. Call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.