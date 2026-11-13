Thomas Markle Sr.‘s arrest for possession of child sexual abuse material is certainly not the kind of publicity Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted as they settled back in the UK. And yet, there’s very little the two can do at this point other than grin and bear it.

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Royal expert Katie Nicholl recently told Entertainment Tonight, “There are more negative headlines around the couple [right now] at a time when they least need it,” adding, “But this is something that is absolutely out of their control.”

Nicholls also made it clear that it could have an effect on their reputation: “I make that point again that the royal family is not immune to similar royal scandals,” she said, pointing out former Prince Andrew’s scandals due to his affiliation with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Nicholl called Markle Sr.’s scandal’s a “devastating blow” for Meghan, saying “It’s taking a long time for them as a family to get their head around everything. But I’m told she didn’t want anything to stop her from attending the Lost Screen Memorial event.”

Meghan and Harry appeared in Brussels on Tuesday, November 10, where the latter spoke at the European Parliament and helped unveil the Lost Screen memorial. The event spotlighted the harmful effects social media can have on children.

“It’s really important cause both to Harry and Meghan, and she was determined to be there. It’s also worth pointing out that this was their first joint engagement since they’ve been back in Britain, and their first public engagement since the Thomas Markle scandal,” Nicholls noted.

Page Sixalso spoke to body language expert Susan Constantine about that very appearance, and reported that Meghan seemed to be having a hard time. “Meghan’s eyes look weary, with noticeable dark circles and a subdued expression,” she said.

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The expert also pointed out that her “usual bright-eyed smile, the radiant smile that seems to light up a room, appears dimmed amid the current news surrounding allegations of a sexual nature involving her father.”

“It almost appears as though she is fighting back tears, determined not to let her emotions overwhelm her in public.”

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She might have been present for this event, but speculation is that she’ll keep more or less a low profile as the news about her father remains in the public eye. “Meghan has spent years trying to build a life that is separate from the turmoil surrounding her father, and suddenly she finds herself dragged back into an incredibly painful situation,” one source told RadarOnline.

“The feeling is that she needs to disappear from public view for a while and allow the legal process to unfold without becoming part of the spectacle. She knows that every appearance, every expression, and every word will be scrutinized. Right now, the last thing she wants is to be the center of another media storm and just wants to stay in the shadows.”