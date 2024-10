TikTok Says Target’s Chloe Nama Sneaker Dupe Is Almost ‘The Exact Same’ for Under $50

Chloe is one of my favorite high-end designers for a reason. Back in 2018, the Chloe pixie bag was the first thing I noticed about one of Meghan Markle’s first appearances with the royal family. In 2019, I snagged my own gorgeous blue Chloe Faye bag, and in 2023, I started drooling over the Chloe Nama sneaker launch. I have no problem dropping cash on an investment handbag that I can keep protected in my closet under its trusty dust bag. But sneakers are a little bit more difficult for me to spend money on. After all, I live in New York City where one trek around the block can leave you with scuffed and dingy sneakers after just a few hours. That’s why I’m such a fan of the Chloe Nama sneaker dupe.

I don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on something that is guaranteed to get dirty. And the dupes of this design come so close to the original, you’ll have to do a double take. One of the best Nama sneaker dupes I’ve found so far is at Target, and TikTok certainly agrees. TikTok user @anniefvallejo went so far as to say these Target dupes are “the exact same” as the original. I mean, just take a look. You’ll see how similar they really are. Of course, if you want to buy the original for $795, I am jealous of you; knock yourself out. But for those of us dupe girlies, take a look at the the styles Target has available now for under $45.

