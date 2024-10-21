Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • StyleCaster

    The Way the Smile Curse Works Sets Up the Sequel’s Ending For an Even Scarier 3rd Movie

    By Lissete Lanuza Sáenz,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jgu4q_0wGDftcy00

    Smile 2 , the recent sequel to Smile , a psychological supernatural horror film from writer and director Parker Finn, has taken the internet by storm. Perhaps it’s because of the way the movie handles themes of trauma, grief, and addiction. Maybe it’s because of Naomi Scott’s outstanding performance. Or it might just be all that and the fact that people are eager to understand how the evil entity at the center of this particular scary movie works.

    Wedding Gift Etiquette: How Much Money to Give & Other Pressing Questions

    Both movies center around innocent victims who are cursed by an evil power that somehow forces them to meet a horrible end. But how does the Smile curse work? How does this evil entity kill people? And will we see it return again?

    How does the Smile curse work?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15lmgp_0wGDftcy00

    There’s much we still don’t know about the Smile curse, but characters in both Smile and Smile 2 have uncovered some information that gives an idea about the infection and the pattern of behavior expected from the victims. In Smile 2 , Morris (Peter Jacobson) tells Skye (Naomi Scott) that he has managed to trace it back through at least eight victims, including his brother.

    Related: Here’s why Alec Baldwin & Geena Davis aren’t in the Beetlejuice sequel

    From what we know of the first movie, each victim of the Smile curse saw another person die in front of them. After that traumatic event, each of them became the new host of the curse. But how does that happen? The entity feeds on trauma, and presumably, the trauma from seeing a person die, often in gruesome ways, is enough for the entity to jump into a new host. The entity also seems to target people who already have trauma in their past. The first Smile made it seem like the curse required suicide, but Smile 2 makes it clear that the curse can transfer hosts after any death, as long as it’s traumatic.

    Stanley Tucci Doesn't Play Favorites

    That makes the trauma the crucial element for the curse. Once the Smile curse has taken over someone, it will operate like a parasite, feeding on that person’s trauma until the person is mentally broken. When they inevitably die – often by suicide, the curse will then pass onto a new host that has witnessed the death. Visually, the Smile entity looks like a tall, red, skinless, vaguely human-looking monster with many smiling mouths nested inside each other, and hosts only see the entity’s real form as it possesses them.

    The timeline of both movies indicates that people afflicted by the Smile curse will typically die in under a week after the curse, though it’s not a set number of days as it depends on how long it takes the curse to break down a person’s mind.

    Can the Smile curse be broken?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owrTm_0wGDftcy00

    Both movies showcased ways to “break” the Smile curse, though ultimately there’s no real answer to this question. In the first Smile we learn of someone who managed to pass the curse to someone else, which isn’t the same as breaking it but it’s something. That person, convicted murderer Robert Talley, killed a person in front of a witness. The entity then moved from him to that witness.

    In Smile 2 , Morris theorizes that since the entity feeds on trauma, it would be destroyed if the host was killed in a way that was not related to the curse and had no new host to jump to. He proposed stopping Skye’s heart temporarily to this. It all seemed like a really good idea, it just never came to pass. Smile 2 ’s big twist reveals that most of what has transpired in the movie is a hallucination she’s seeing as the evil entity is taking over her mind. That means we never find out if the curse can really be broken, and the Smile curse is free to return for another scary movie .

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The 7 Best Denim Jackets From Target, Including the Bomber That’s Going Viral on TikTok
    StyleCaster1 day ago
    Taylor Swift Is Dropping an Official Eras Tour Book—Plus, a Bonus Version of TTPD
    StyleCaster7 days ago
    Are MAFS‘ Emem & Ikechi Still Together? They’re Ready To Move Onto the ‘Next Chapter’
    StyleCaster7 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Venom: The Last Dance Might’ve Set Up the Next Tom Holland Spider-Man Movie
    StyleCaster21 hours ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune5 days ago
    These 8 Sneakers Support Your Soles and Keep Your Feet Warm When Walking in Winter
    StyleCaster4 days ago
    TikTok Swears These $30 Target Clogs Are the Most Convincing Birkenstock Boston Dupes Yet
    StyleCaster22 hours ago
    Is Rudy Pankow Leaving Outer Banks? Here is the Reason Fans Are Worried
    StyleCaster8 days ago
    Meet Franky: The Goofy & Sweet Boy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Love Is Blind Fans Want to See Nick & Katie Date After His Breakup With Hannah: ‘A Better Match’
    StyleCaster5 days ago
    10 Best Women’s Winter Boots for the Extreme Cold
    StyleCaster6 days ago
    Cruise Passengers Mystified as Hundreds of Birds Fall Onto Cruise Ship Dead
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Liam Payne’s Death Photos Removed by TMZ After Backlash
    StyleCaster6 days ago
    The 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Red Carpet Was Almost Hotter Than the Runway
    StyleCaster6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Here’s Where the 2 Survivors of the Real Dating Game Killer From Woman of the Hour Are Now
    StyleCaster1 day ago
    Are MAFS‘ Camille & Thomas Still Together? What Happened After She Wanted To Go In the ‘Opposite Direction’
    StyleCaster7 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune16 days ago
    Liam Payne Posted an Eerie Video About His ‘Lovely Day’ Moments Before His Death
    StyleCaster4 days ago
    The 25 Best Gifts for Concert Lovers That’ll Be Instant Hits
    StyleCaster7 days ago
    The Way [Spoiler] Died in The Lincoln Lawyer Finale Sets Up a Devastating Twist For Mickey
    StyleCaster4 days ago
    See Niall Horan’s Relationship History—Meet the One Direction Star’s Girlfriend & His Past Loves
    StyleCaster29 days ago
    The 10 Best Lightweight Puffer Jackets to Keep You Warm & Stylish
    StyleCaster6 days ago
    8 Dark, Moody Halloween-Inspired Outfits That Don’t Feel Like Costumes
    StyleCaster1 day ago
    How to Watch Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara to See the Wild True Story
    StyleCaster4 days ago
    Meredith MacRae Was "Unhappy" When Her 'Bobbie Jo' Role Was Diminished on TV's 'Petticoat Junction'
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy