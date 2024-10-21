Open in App
    Target’s Vintage-Inspired Thanksgiving Decor Is Back This Year & It’s Perfect for Friendsgiving

    By Brittany Leitner and Jessie Quinn,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lVnwY_0wGC3HLQ00

    If you’re anything like me and my friends, the rumblings of Friendsgiving planning has already begun. There’s nothing I love more than a dinner party, and my group of friends loves getting together at someone’s house to celebrate each holiday. Last year, I used my Turkey Day plans as an excuse to shop John Derian’s first Thanksgiving Target collection. And, fresh off the heels of the John Derian Halloween Target collection , the American designer is back this year with a second collection of Thanksgiving dishes and decor .

    The best thing about these collection? They won’t break the bank. I’ve already ordered several new serving platters, which start at around $15 a pop, and I am seriously thinking about adding the turkey-shaped candles to my cart, too. Shop the all-new John Derian Thanksgiving Target collection drop now—and see some of our favorite pieces from the new release, ahead.

