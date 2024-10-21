Open in App
    The 7 Best Denim Jackets From Target, Including the Bomber That’s Going Viral on TikTok

    By Katie Decker-Jacoby,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oNQaC_0wG9lMKQ00

    I’m a shopping editor who covers fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and everything in between, but I’ll admit it, I’ve been stumped by what to wear as the seasons change in New York City. 50° during my morning commute turns into 70° when I pick up lunch, and it’s honestly got me wishing Saturday Night Live made a “Weather, so confusing” remix. But, if there’s anything I’m learning as I observe other well-dressed people on the streets—and TikTok—it’s that a denim jacket could solve all of my outfit woes this autumn.

    Denim jackets are prime transitional pieces for the weather changing from warm to brisk. They’re the perfect middle ground between freezing in a t-shirt and sweating buckets in a puffer. And where better to find affordable denim jackets than at Target ? Not to mention, a couple of options from this retailer are going viral on TikTok as we speak.

    You might recognize the Wild Fable Denim Bomber Jacket since TikTokers are saying things like, “Target snapped,” “Nah, Target did their BIGGEST one,” and “I’m obsessed.” If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Shacket is “the denim jacket of the fall season,” according to another TikTok creator.

    @jassn26

    I can finally post this since this denim shacket is available online!! 😍 it’s sooo good and i know I’ll be wearing it a lot!!! Which look was your fave? 🫶🏽 linked on my ltk 🤍 #targetfinds #targetmusthaves #targetstyle #targetfashion #momootd #momstyle #ootd #fallfashion #fallstyle #casualoutfits #casualstyle #momlifestyle #momtok #momsoftiktok @target

    ♬ original sound – lea

    These are just two of the many trendy denim jackets you can order online from Target . Keep scrolling for more stylish options to complete your fall wardrobe and stop you from wasting time picking out an OOTD while the weather is still trying to figure it out, just like the rest of us.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3juWsb_0wG9lMKQ00
    Wild Fable.
    Wild Fable Denim Bomber Jacket $40 Buy Now Colors: 1
    Sizes: XXS-4X

    @logan.faye calls out this denim bomber jacket ‘s white trim and two different colored denims in her Target finds TikTok video that’s garnered over 347,000 views. If it’s not cold enough to whip out your bulky leather bomber jacket, go with this more lightweight option for now. Plus, its acid-wash finish is the cherry on top and gives it a very ’90s feel.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wOmxg_0wG9lMKQ00
    Universal Thread.
    Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Shacket $36 Buy Now Colors: 1
    Sizes: XS-4X

    Universal Thread’s Long Sleeve Denim Shacket reminds me of the barn jacket trend I keep seeing on social media. The brown collar, medium wash denim, and oversized fit makes this a versatile piece that belongs in everyone’s fall rotations. I also love that this is a shacket (a mix between a shirt and a jacket) for all the folks who live in warmer climates and might not get to experience a true crisp fall.

    If you need some styling advice, take it from @jassn25’s TikTok try-on , which has over 121,000 views. It proves that this jacket understands the assignment every single time, whether you’re going to dinner with friends or the grocery store.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HBQ6u_0wG9lMKQ00
    Levi’s.
    Levi’s 90’s Trucker Jacket On Sale 15% off $68 Buy Now Colors: 1
    Sizes: XS-XL

    ICYMI, Target sells Levi’s jeans, denim jackets, t-shirts, and more—and sometimes even at a discount! This on-sale trucket jacket features the brand’s signature lived-in flair, on top of a super laidback silhouette.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEuh2_0wG9lMKQ00
    Wild Fable.
    Wild Fable Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket $32 Buy Now Colors: 4
    Sizes: XXS-4X

    If you’re looking for a more cropped fit, this Wild Fable denim jacket hits at just the right spot for a timeless high-waisted pants and cropped shirt combo. Plus, it comes in four fall-ready colorways: light, black, cream, and gray.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Gbwq_0wG9lMKQ00
    Future Collective.
    Future Collective Oversized Barrel Sleeve Denim Jacket $50 Buy Now Colors: 1
    Sizes: XXS-4X

    You can’t go wrong with a trendy barrel sleeve, and this one comes in a classic medium wash. I can totally envision this number in a pumpkin patch, picking apples, or doing any festive fall activity.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cgQnG_0wG9lMKQ00
    Universal Thread.
    Universal Thread 90’s Baggy Trucker Jacket $40 Buy Now Colors: 2
    Sizes: XS-4X

    If you, like me, prefer a baggier, more relaxed fit when it comes to jackets, this trucker style offers just that, in addition to paneled construction, stitching details, and four functional pockets.
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LvjNW_0wG9lMKQ00
    Ava & Viv.
    Ava & Viv Denim Jacket $40 Buy Now Colors: 2
    Sizes: XXL-4X

    For when you’re wearing a t-shirt or dress but still need to throw on a jacket just in case, this Ava & Viv Denim Jacket should be your go-to. After all, layering is key during autumn!
