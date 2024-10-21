The 7 Best Denim Jackets From Target, Including the Bomber That’s Going Viral on TikTok

I’m a shopping editor who covers fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and everything in between, but I’ll admit it, I’ve been stumped by what to wear as the seasons change in New York City. 50° during my morning commute turns into 70° when I pick up lunch, and it’s honestly got me wishing Saturday Night Live made a “Weather, so confusing” remix. But, if there’s anything I’m learning as I observe other well-dressed people on the streets—and TikTok—it’s that a denim jacket could solve all of my outfit woes this autumn.

Denim jackets are prime transitional pieces for the weather changing from warm to brisk. They’re the perfect middle ground between freezing in a t-shirt and sweating buckets in a puffer. And where better to find affordable denim jackets than at Target ? Not to mention, a couple of options from this retailer are going viral on TikTok as we speak.

You might recognize the Wild Fable Denim Bomber Jacket since TikTokers are saying things like, “Target snapped,” “Nah, Target did their BIGGEST one,” and “I’m obsessed.” If you’re looking for something a little lighter, the Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Shacket is “the denim jacket of the fall season,” according to another TikTok creator.

These are just two of the many trendy denim jackets you can order online from Target . Keep scrolling for more stylish options to complete your fall wardrobe and stop you from wasting time picking out an OOTD while the weather is still trying to figure it out, just like the rest of us.

