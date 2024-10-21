The 7 Best Denim Jackets From Target, Including the Bomber That’s Going Viral on TikTok
By Katie Decker-Jacoby,
1 days ago
I’m a shopping editor who covers fashion, beauty, lifestyle, and everything in between, but I’ll admit it, I’ve been stumped by what to wear as the seasons change in New York City. 50° during my morning commute turns into 70° when I pick up lunch, and it’s honestly got me wishing Saturday Night Live made a “Weather, so confusing” remix. But, if there’s anything I’m learning as I observe other well-dressed people on the streets—and TikTok—it’s that a denim jacket could solve all of my outfit woes this autumn.
Denim jackets are prime transitional pieces for the weather changing from warm to brisk. They’re the perfect middle ground between freezing in a t-shirt and sweating buckets in a puffer. And where better to find affordable denim jackets than at Target ? Not to mention, a couple of options from this retailer are going viral on TikTok as we speak.
These are just two of the many trendy denim jackets you can order online from Target . Keep scrolling for more stylish options to complete your fall wardrobe and stop you from wasting time picking out an OOTD while the weather is still trying to figure it out, just like the rest of us.
@logan.faye calls out this denim bomber jacket ‘s white trim and two different colored denims in her Target finds TikTok video that’s garnered over 347,000 views. If it’s not cold enough to whip out your bulky leather bomber jacket, go with this more lightweight option for now. Plus, its acid-wash finish is the cherry on top and gives it a very ’90s feel. Universal Thread Long Sleeve Denim Shacket $36 Buy Now Colors: 1 Sizes: XS-4X
Universal Thread’s Long Sleeve Denim Shacket reminds me of the barn jacket trend I keep seeing on social media. The brown collar, medium wash denim, and oversized fit makes this a versatile piece that belongs in everyone’s fall rotations. I also love that this is a shacket (a mix between a shirt and a jacket) for all the folks who live in warmer climates and might not get to experience a true crisp fall.
If you need some styling advice, take it from @jassn25’s TikTok try-on , which has over 121,000 views. It proves that this jacket understands the assignment every single time, whether you’re going to dinner with friends or the grocery store. Levi’s 90’s Trucker Jacket On Sale 15% off $68 Buy Now Colors: 1 Sizes: XS-XL
ICYMI, Target sells Levi’s jeans, denim jackets, t-shirts, and more—and sometimes even at a discount! This on-sale trucket jacket features the brand’s signature lived-in flair, on top of a super laidback silhouette. Wild Fable Cropped Denim Trucker Jacket $32 Buy Now Colors: 4 Sizes: XXS-4X
If you’re looking for a more cropped fit, this Wild Fable denim jacket hits at just the right spot for a timeless high-waisted pants and cropped shirt combo. Plus, it comes in four fall-ready colorways: light, black, cream, and gray. Future Collective Oversized Barrel Sleeve Denim Jacket $50 Buy Now Colors: 1 Sizes: XXS-4X
You can’t go wrong with a trendy barrel sleeve, and this one comes in a classic medium wash. I can totally envision this number in a pumpkin patch, picking apples, or doing any festive fall activity. Universal Thread 90’s Baggy Trucker Jacket $40 Buy Now Colors: 2 Sizes: XS-4X
If you, like me, prefer a baggier, more relaxed fit when it comes to jackets, this trucker style offers just that, in addition to paneled construction, stitching details, and four functional pockets. Ava & Viv Denim Jacket $40 Buy Now Colors: 2 Sizes: XXL-4X
For when you’re wearing a t-shirt or dress but still need to throw on a jacket just in case, this Ava & Viv Denim Jacket should be your go-to. After all, layering is key during autumn!
