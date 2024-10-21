Diddy Invited Prince Harry & William ‘More Than 10 Times’ to Be Part of His White Party ‘Entourage’

With the news of his arrest, there’s been more interest in who attended Diddy’s white parties over the years. One powerful duo that many people speculated includes the Royal brothers Prince Harry and Prince William.

From 1998 to 2009, Diddy hosted the famous White Party in the Hamptons and Beverly Hills, where guests were dressed in all white on Fourth of July or Labor Day Weekend. The party gained more notoriety after Diddy was arrested for prostitution and racketeering.

The rap mogul told Oprah that he wanted to connect the rich world to the world of hip-hop. “I wanted to strip away everyone’s image and put us all in the same color, and on the same level,” he said. But did the Royals want to be part of these extravagant parties?

Did Prince Harry and William attend Diddy’s white parties?

Prince Harry and William never accepted an invite from Diddy to attend a White Party, according to his former publicist Rob Shuter. “They were never part of his world,” he recounted. The publicist told the BBC that he remembered Diddy asked him more than 10 times to call Prince Harry and Prince William with invites to parties, offering to cover their travel, lodging, and even pay for their security.

The reason why Diddy insisted on inviting the Royals was because he wanted to feel royal himself. Shuter told the outlet, “He thought of himself as a king so it makes perfect sense that he would like to have two princes in his entourage.”

Prince Harry was previously named in Lil’ Rod’s lawsuit against Diddy. According to Daily Mail, the court documents state that Diddy had “access to celebrities such as famous athletes, political figures, artists, musicians, and international dignitaries like British Royal, Prince Harry .”

What happened at Diddy’s white parties?

According to insiders quoted by Daily Mail , party guests were invited to snort substances like ecstasy and cocaine on different substances including models’ bodies. Pictures obtained by the tabloid site show topless models pouring champagne into a guest’s mouth in a pool.

A video showed the record mogul announcing to the party to get their kids home so that the real party could begin. “We fed you all, we gave you drinks, now it’s time to enjoy life,” he says in the video. “This is a celebration of life. This is the real White Party. Kids have an hour left [then] this thing turns into something that when you get older, this is something y’all gonna want to come to… so let’s just start to get our groove on, put the kids away. It’s all good. All right DJ let’s hit it. Let’s do it.”

A John Doe came forward alleging that Diddy assaulted him at his 2006 White Party. The John Doe claimed that Diddy offered him a drink and became “extremely ill and leaned against his truck for support,” the lawsuit states. While the security guard was in distress, allegedly because he had been drugged, Combs approached the man and “pushed [him] into an open van,” the complaint says.

The lawsuit claims that Diddy “overpowered” and sexually assaulted the man as he “struggled to escape.” The complaint says Combs dismissed the man’s “pleas for help by repeatedly saying, ‘You’ll be alright.’” Page Six obtained a photo of the alleged victim and Diddy posing for a photo during the part.