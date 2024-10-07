Open in App
    StyleCaster

    The Real Reason Love Is Blind‘s Leo & Brittany Broke Up After Their Surprising Getaway Trip

    By Lea Veloso,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBDfy_0vxrmwdM00

    They were one of the most shocking couples to come out of The Pods. Leo and Brittany weren’t included in the rest of the Love Is Blind Season 7 episodes, so Netflix: what gives?

    Heartstopper's Joe Locke & Kit Connor Slammed 'Gross' Rumors Over Their Dating Lives

    Art dealer Leo Braudy was in the middle of a love triangle between Hannah Jiles and Brittany Wisniewski. After Hannah dumped him to be with Nick Dorka, Leo proposed to Brittany. The In a shocking twist at the end of episode 5, the show revealed that the two weren’t included in the getaways with the rest of the engaged couples. “Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico ,” a title card read. “They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

    Related: Here Are the Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples Who Have the Best Chance of Getting Married

    So what led to their downfall and what was the real reason they weren’t included with the fellow Love Is Blind couples?

    Why did Leo & Brittany break up in Love Is Blind ?

    Like most couples who do appear in front of the camera, the two just didn’t feel like there was a connection there. While Brittany and Leo were in Miami during their own getaway, she recounted that actually being with him didn’t feel the same as when they were in The Pods. “You feel a little settled in and you just know when you’re in someone’s presence, little quirks that maybe get on your nerves and vice versa,” she told People . “The physical connection just simply wasn’t there, honestly.” He concurred, “We just decided that we didn’t see ourselves really proceeding with a full engagement leading to marriage and we’re just better off as friends.”

    She also said she looks wasn’t a factor in their breakup after they met. “I wasn’t surprised with how he looked — I pictured two versions of him and he was one of the versions exactly to a tee that I pictured, so I wasn’t really thrown off by that,” Brittany told People. “But I was thrown off by how I felt when he proposed, because immediately I was like, ‘I don’t think this is right.'”

    Heartstopper's Joe Locke Explains How His Coming Out Was 'Different' Than Charlie

    As for how the conversation really went down, it seemed quite simple and not complicated. Leo explained, “As things settle down, you’re kind of like, ‘Okay, we’re here. You’re wearing my ring on your finger. Let’s talk about this.’ We had a lot of conversations throughout the trip, and mutually came to the conclusion that we just didn’t see it turning into marriage.”

    She continued, “The chemistry just wasn’t there. We had a talk in the beginning about how this could work and then time went on during the trip and the chemistry just wasn’t there and we mutually felt that. We’re very good communicators, so it was not a big ordeal. It was a very clean, respectful realization. Leo, like I said, checked off a lot of the boxes of what I wanted in a man. He’s just not my person.”

    Wait, so why weren’t Leo & Brittany on a Love Is Blind getaway?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyeCq_0vxrmwdM00

    Love Is Blind ‘s creator and executive producer Chris Coelen explained it’s because of cast and production constraints. “We have the budget to follow five couples and sometimes we stretch to six couples, and we figure out how to stack our crews,” he told Variety.

    “When we make that decision as to who to follow, if we have more couples that got engaged, we make a decision as to which couples we think are authentic ,” Coelen explains. “And when I say authentic, I mean most authentically likely to actually be at the altar and say I do. Who is really genuinely on that path? We felt, at the time, that the six couples we did end up following were the ones that felt more, on a gut level, had a real shot to say “I do” — that they were really invested in saying “I do.” The couple that I think we felt least likely to do that were Leo and Brittany. So, we made a decision not to follow them after the pods ended.”

    On one hand, Leo was stoked to go on the trip to Cabo with his castmates but was disappointed with the decision. “Since I knew that I was in this love triangle, I had felt like maybe they would want me and Brittany to come [to Mexico], because I guess I had a particularly drama-filled pods experience,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “I was crushed. I mean, who wouldn’t want to go to Cabo with all of your guy friends and seeing the other people, the other women? Yeah, I was super bummed. But nonetheless, we still had a great time afterwards.”

