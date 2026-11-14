Looking for a new feline friend in the Sturtevant area? These sweet cats are all adoptable through a local rescue and are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI

Muffins is a handsome young white kitty looking for a fresh start with a family of his own. He’s available through Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI, who can share more about his personality, vetting, and if he’s a good match for your home.

👉 Meet Muffins and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI

Holmes is a tiny brown tabby boy with his whole life ahead of him. As a baby kitten, he’ll need a home ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love. The rescue can tell you more about his health, vaccines, and whether he might enjoy a kitty friend.

👉 Meet Holmes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI

Sherlock is an adorable orange/red kitten who’s ready to explore the world with his new family. As a young baby, he’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, patience, and plenty of cuddles.

👉 Meet Sherlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Sturtevant, WI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Reach out to Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets, vetting, and adoption steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.