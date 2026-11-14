undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Playful Young Cats Waiting for Adoption Near Sturtevant
Looking for a new feline friend in the Sturtevant area? These sweet cats are all adoptable through a local rescue and are hoping for loving homes.
Muffins
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI
Muffins is a handsome young white kitty looking for a fresh start with a family of his own. He’s available through Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI, who can share more about his personality, vetting, and if he’s a good match for your home.
👉 Meet Muffins and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Holmes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown Tabby
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI
Holmes is a tiny brown tabby boy with his whole life ahead of him. As a baby kitten, he’ll need a home ready for playtime, gentle guidance, and lots of love. The rescue can tell you more about his health, vaccines, and whether he might enjoy a kitty friend.
👉 Meet Holmes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sherlock
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter/Rescue: Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI
Sherlock is an adorable orange/red kitten who’s ready to explore the world with his new family. As a young baby, he’ll thrive in a home that can give him playtime, patience, and plenty of cuddles.
👉 Meet Sherlock and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Sturtevant, WI and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Reach out to Friends of Rescue Transport to Milwaukee, WI through their Adopt-a-Pet listings to ask about meet-and-greets, vetting, and adoption steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.