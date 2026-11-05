🚌 Sturtevant Driving Jobs With Multiple Local, Home-Daily Routes

Sturtevant is busy with trucking and delivery work right now, especially for CDL drivers who want to be home daily. Here are several solid options with clear pay and steady routes.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Sturtevant, WI

Salary: $80,000–$85,000 per year (average)

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sunday–Thursday nights, dispatch 3–5 PM, home every day

This is a local shuttle role moving empty and full food-service trailers between yards and warehouses. You’ll run nights, stay close to home, and get Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, PTO, and other benefits.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Location: Sturtevant, WI

Salary: $90,000–$135,000 per year , averaging ~$94,000

, averaging Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, dispatch 3–5 AM, home daily

You’ll deliver food products to local customers, unload at stops, and handle returns and paperwork. This is a high-earning local route with no team runs or sleeper, plus Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Schneider

Schneider Location: Based near Sturtevant, WI (within 60 miles)

Pay: $1,440–$1,750 per week , with $1,000/week guarantee for first 90 days

, with Type: Full-time, dedicated

Home time: Weekly

Sign-on bonus: $5,000 (paid over 12 months, for both experienced and inexperienced drivers)

Haul Harley-Davidson motorcycle parts in dry vans on a WI–PA dedicated lane. It’s 100% no-touch, 100% drop-and-hook, with 4 loads per week, paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, and full benefits including 401(k) match and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Daniels Health

Location: 1340 Grandview Pkwy, Sturtevant, WI 53177

Pay: $29/hour for Class B CDL , $30/hour with Hazmat , $28/hour non-CDL

, , Type: Full-time, permanent (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4 PM–12 AM , no weekends

, Sign-on bonus: $3,000

Drive up to 26' box trucks on local healthcare routes, picking up medical waste and sharps containers. This is steady, essential work with day-one benefits, sick and vacation leave, overtime opportunities, and a set hourly rate based on your license.

If one of these fits your license and schedule, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.