💰 Up to $10,000 in grants for Sturgis events each year

💰 Grants for local Sturgis events return in 2027

The Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau manages an Event Funding Program that gives out up to $10,000 each year in grant money from the City of Sturgis.

Funds go to Sturgis-area businesses and organizations that plan events:

Inside Sturgis city limits , and

, and In the upcoming calendar year

The main goal is to bring visitors to Sturgis to boost the local economy, with a secondary goal of improving quality of life for local residents.

An Event Funding Committee of three Chamber board members reviews applications and decides awards case-by-case, first-come/first-served, until the money runs out.

The 2026 application is now closed. The Chamber says to check back in January for the 2027 application.

Past funded events include Black Hills 100 Ultramarathon, Meade County Fair, Sturgis Mustang Rally, Sturgis Community Cinema, and several local theater and youth programs.