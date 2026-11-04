📅 Scrooge Night returns Dec 17 with big local shop deals

📅 Scrooge Night: Late-Night Holiday Shopping in Sturgis

Scrooge Night is a long-time Sturgis tradition and a fun, last-minute way to wrap up your holiday shopping while supporting local stores.

On December 17, 2026, shops throughout town will stay open late and offer special holiday promotions. In past years, businesses have offered discounts up to 75% off, BOGO deals, door prizes, new merchandise reveals, plus drinks and treats for shoppers.

Not every shop participates, so the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce will share a list of participating businesses and their special offers closer to the date.

If you want details on which shops are involved, what deals are happening, or how to participate as a business, contact the Sturgis Chamber office.