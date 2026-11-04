📅 Shop Sturgis on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026

📢 Shop Local on Small Business Saturday in Sturgis

Small Business Saturday is November 28, 2026, and Sturgis is all in on #ShopSturgis.

For shoppers:

Visit local Sturgis shops on Small Business Saturday.

on Small Business Saturday. Look for special deals, giveaways, door prizes, free treats and drinks , and more.

, and more. Try the “90% Challenge” – aim to do 90% of your holiday shopping locally.

For local businesses:

Any Sturgis-area business can take part.

can take part. Chamber members can be included in paid ads (social media, newspaper, radio).

(social media, newspaper, radio). Submit your Small Business Saturday promotions by Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 for newspaper ads.

for newspaper ads. Contact the Chamber at 2040 Junction Avenue, call (605) 347-2556, or email them to share your offers.

The Chamber is the official 2026 Small Business Saturday campaign headquarters, with free SBS tote bags, pins, flags, and stickers for local businesses and shoppers while supplies last.