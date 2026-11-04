undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Business
📅 Shop Sturgis on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026
3 days ago
📢 Shop Local on Small Business Saturday in Sturgis
Small Business Saturday is November 28, 2026, and Sturgis is all in on #ShopSturgis.
For shoppers:
- Visit local Sturgis shops on Small Business Saturday.
- Look for special deals, giveaways, door prizes, free treats and drinks, and more.
- Try the “90% Challenge” – aim to do 90% of your holiday shopping locally.
For local businesses:
- Any Sturgis-area business can take part.
- Chamber members can be included in paid ads (social media, newspaper, radio).
- Submit your Small Business Saturday promotions by Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 for newspaper ads.
- Contact the Chamber at 2040 Junction Avenue, call (605) 347-2556, or email them to share your offers.
The Chamber is the official 2026 Small Business Saturday campaign headquarters, with free SBS tote bags, pins, flags, and stickers for local businesses and shoppers while supplies last.
More Info: Small Business Saturday : Sturgis Area Chamber of ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.