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📢 Apply for 2026–2027 Leadership Sturgis series ($300, limited spots)
📢 Leadership Sturgis: 6-Month Local Leadership Series
Leadership Sturgis is a 6-part monthly educational series for people who want to make a difference in the Sturgis area.
The 2026–2027 series runs on third Tuesdays from November 2026 through April 2027, from 1:00–5:00 pm each month. Full attendance is required.
Up to 20 students are accepted each biennial program. The series is open to professionals, emerging leaders, and anyone interested in community impact, from any industry or background.
Highlights include:
- Attending local community meetings and events
- Meeting municipal, county, and business leaders
- Touring local facilities
- Completing a class project based on community needs
- Getting a professional headshot
- Earning a Certificate of Completion
Cost: $300 per person.
How to join: Register online through the Chamber’s site or call (605) 347-2556. You can pay online, in the office, by phone, or by invoice. Spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.
More Info: Leadership Sturgis : Sturgis Area Chamber of Comme...
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