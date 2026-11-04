📢 Apply for 2026–2027 Leadership Sturgis series ($300, limited spots)

📢 Leadership Sturgis: 6-Month Local Leadership Series

Leadership Sturgis is a 6-part monthly educational series for people who want to make a difference in the Sturgis area.

The 2026–2027 series runs on third Tuesdays from November 2026 through April 2027, from 1:00–5:00 pm each month. Full attendance is required.

Up to 20 students are accepted each biennial program. The series is open to professionals, emerging leaders, and anyone interested in community impact, from any industry or background.

Highlights include:

Attending local community meetings and events

Meeting municipal, county, and business leaders

Touring local facilities

Completing a class project based on community needs

based on community needs Getting a professional headshot

Earning a Certificate of Completion

Cost: $300 per person.

How to join: Register online through the Chamber’s site or call (605) 347-2556. You can pay online, in the office, by phone, or by invoice. Spots are limited, so early registration is encouraged.