📅 2026 quarterly Lunch & Learn series for local businesses

📅 Quarterly Lunch & Learn sessions in 2026

Make your lunch break count with the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce Lunch & Learn series.

In 2026, sessions are held from noon–1pm on the third Thursday of February, May, September, and December.

Each event includes a one-hour presentation, expert panel, or hands-on workshop focused on day-to-day business needs. It’s designed for local business owners, managers, and professionals who want to pick up practical tips while they eat.

Bring your lunch hour and your questions, and plan to join the Chamber on those third Thursdays for some quick business learning and networking.