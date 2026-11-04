📅 2026 Sturgis Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights details

📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights in Sturgis

Two big holiday traditions are coming up in Sturgis:

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Saturday, November 28, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 PM

In the town square. Hosted by the Sturgis Chamber & Visitors Bureau.

Parade of Lights

Friday, December 4, 2026 • 6:00–7:30 PM

Floats line up at United Methodist Church on Ball Park Road starting at 5:00 PM. The parade ends around 7:30 PM at Main & 4th Street.

Parade route highlights: Ball Park Rd → Junction Ave → Harmon St → Fulton St → Park St → back onto Junction Ave → Main St to 4th Street.

For businesses & groups:

Tree Lighting booths: Registration is open. Call (605) 347-2556 .

Registration is open. Call . Parade floats: Chamber members: Free entry. Non-members: $20 per float (pay at 2040 Junction Avenue , by mail, or by phone). 1-day late registration (after 12/3): + $10 . Non-registered floats: + $20 at arrival or by invoice.



Dress warm, enjoy the lights, and support local shops along the parade route!