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📅 2026 Sturgis Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights details
📅 Holiday Tree Lighting & Parade of Lights in Sturgis
Two big holiday traditions are coming up in Sturgis:
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Saturday, November 28, 2026 • 6:00–7:00 PM
In the town square. Hosted by the Sturgis Chamber & Visitors Bureau.
Parade of Lights
Friday, December 4, 2026 • 6:00–7:30 PM
Floats line up at United Methodist Church on Ball Park Road starting at 5:00 PM. The parade ends around 7:30 PM at Main & 4th Street.
Parade route highlights: Ball Park Rd → Junction Ave → Harmon St → Fulton St → Park St → back onto Junction Ave → Main St to 4th Street.
For businesses & groups:
- Tree Lighting booths: Registration is open. Call (605) 347-2556.
- Parade floats:
- Chamber members: Free entry.
- Non-members: $20 per float (pay at 2040 Junction Avenue, by mail, or by phone).
- 1-day late registration (after 12/3): +$10.
- Non-registered floats: +$20 at arrival or by invoice.
Dress warm, enjoy the lights, and support local shops along the parade route!
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