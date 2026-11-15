Sturgis is busy on the production side right now, especially in nutrition manufacturing. If you like steady work, clean plants, and night shifts, these are worth a look.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Sturgis, MI (Nutrition plant)

(Nutrition plant) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:30pm–7:30am)

Pay: $19.05 – $38.15 per hour

Run dryblending equipment that helps make well-known nutrition brands like Similac and Ensure. Night shift work with strong benefits, retirement plan, and room to grow if you have a high school diploma/GED and some production experience.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Sturgis, MI (Nutrition plant)

(Nutrition plant) Type: Full-time, rotating 12-hour nights (6:00pm–6:30am)

Pay: $19.05 – $38.15 per hour

Entry-level role on the dryer line turning liquid formula into powder. Rotating schedule with every other weekend off, clean and temperature-controlled production areas, and day-one medical benefits. Great fit if you want to learn CIP systems, forklifts, and more advanced processing.

Employer: Abbott

Abbott Location: Sturgis, MI (Nutrition plant)

(Nutrition plant) Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

Pay: $17.15 – $34.25 per hour

Work in powder packaging, running fillers and seamers, tracking cans and scoops, and doing basic quality checks. Good option if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to get into food manufacturing with solid training and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar openings at the same plant.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.