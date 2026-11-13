Sturgis has some solid retail openings right now, especially if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Sturgis, MI (Walmart Supercenter #1771, 1500 S Centerville Rd)

Salary: $19 – $32/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time

Lead the Health & Beauty area, take care of customers, and help with creative merchandising and seasonal displays. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and tuition-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan

Goodwill Industries of Southwestern Michigan Location: Sturgis, MI (Sturgis Retail Store)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Likely full-time (retail leadership role)

Oversee store operations, support your team, and make sure customers have a great experience while meeting sales goals. This role is a good fit if you have cash-handling and leadership experience and want your work to support local community programs and job training.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Sturgis, MI (Walmart Supercenter #1771, 1500 S Centerville Rd)

Salary: $14 – $27/hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and performance incentives

+ possible premiums and performance incentives Type: Full-time, Overnight shifts

Keep the Fresh area stocked, rotate meat and produce, and follow food safety rules so displays look good all day. Includes Walmart benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k), paid time off, and company-paid education options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.