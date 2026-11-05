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🏭 Sturgis, MI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Sturgis manufacturing is busy right now, with big names hiring for steady, full-time roles. If you like hands-on work and clear career paths, these are worth a look.
Production Supervisor, Dryers (Day Shift, 12-Hours) – Sturgis Plant
- Employer: Abbott
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shift
- Salary: $61,300 – $122,700 base pay
Lead a multi-shift production line in Abbott’s Nutrition division, making products like Similac and Ensure that ship worldwide. This role is ideal if you have a bachelor’s (or equivalent experience), 2+ years in manufacturing, and want strong benefits like potential free medical coverage, retirement plan with high employer contribution, and tuition support.
Quality Inspector – 1st Shift
- Employer: Summit Polymers
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift
- Salary: Not listed
Check molded and assembled plastic parts for top quality at a global auto interior supplier. Good fit if you like detailed, hands-on work, can read blueprints, and want a steady role with clear standards and room to grow.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will train the right person who shows up and is ready to learn.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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