$450K in grant funding to support problem-solving courts and corrections programs

CENTREVILLE – St. Joseph County Community Corrections and 45th Circuit Court have been awarded a combined amount of more than $450,000 in grant funding to support critical, problem-solving courts and community corrections programs.

Melissa Bliss, community corrections director, said the grants were provided by the State Court Administrative Office and Michigan Department of Corrections.

Funds will enable the courts and community corrections to offer enhanced services designed to reduce recidivism, improve public safety and provide participants with meaningful rehabilitation opportunities, Bliss said.

The awards are:

$130,000 to 45th Circuit Court Adult Drug Treatment Court through the Michigan Drug Court Grant Program. Funding will support continued efforts to help individuals struggling with substance abuse by offering structured treatment, rehabilitation and alternatives to incarceration​.

$180,000 to Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation program at 45th Circuit Court. The program is focused on holding probationers accountable through swift, predictable sanctions, helping them remain on the path to rehabilitation while reducing the need for incarceration​.

$16,000 to district court DWI Sobriety Court to provide targeted intervention for individuals charged with driving while intoxicated. The court offers intensive supervision and treatment to help participants overcome addiction and prevent future offenses​.

$132,596 to St. Joseph County Community Corrections to support local programs that reduce prison admissions. Programs include pre-trial supervision, electronic monitoring, cognitive-behavioral interventions and risk assessments​.

Bliss expressed her appreciation for the continued support.

“These grants are essential in helping us offer comprehensive supervision and treatment programs that benefit individuals and the community,” she said. “Addressing the root causes of criminal behavior can improve public safety while giving participants the tools they need to rebuild their lives.”

This article originally appeared on Sturgis Journal: $450K in grant funding to support problem-solving courts and corrections programs