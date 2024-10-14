Sturgis crowns homecoming king and queen

STURGIS — Neither the winning king or queen for Sturgis homecoming believed they were going to be crowned.

Both Lola Barkby and Jayden Reyes said they had hopes of winning the annual event, but really didn't consider themselves in the possible top spot. But both were crowned champion of the homecoming vote on Friday, which took part at halftime of the Trojan football game.

"Very unexpected, I had a feeling I could be a top contender but I didn't think I'd win," Reyes said. "This really caught me by surprise."

Barkby, who won a state championship on the wrestling mats last year, said she thought she had a "slight chance" at winning.

"I'm really happy I won, I did not expect to win at all, I'm shocked," she said.

Last year's winners, Matt Wickey and Lilliana Luna-Lilly, were in attendance to hand off the crowns. Student senate president Caroline Hughes was also in attendance, giving both Barkby and Hughes the ceremonial sash for winning.

Patty Davidson was also honored at the event as the grand marshal.

Eight members were up for both the king and queen spots this year. The school body then voted during the week.

Ashley Snow and Amanda Langworthy, student senate co-sponsors, headed up the homecoming festivities again this year. Both agreed there is a lot of work behind the scenes that goes into the production and running of homecoming week, but they were happy with how it went.

"For a busy week, the kids really enjoyed it this year," Snow said. "We had a lot of fun throughout the week with our dress up days, the lip sync and float building."

The junior class won both the lip synch — their theme this year was "country music" — and the float building. Each class received points throughout the week for the homecoming competition and the juniors edged the seniors by a close margin of only 125 points.

New this year for the class games was the Porta-Potty game. There, the junior class was able to fit 15 students into a spiffy bin in a matter of only 13 seconds. Snow was quite impressed, she said.

Barkby said one of the highlights for her throughout the week were the amount of interactions she had with other students. Reyes enjoyed the float building and the dress-up days. He was also happy the student body came out and voted for him as the winner.

"Everything was great, everyone was saying hi to me in the hallways," Barkby said. "It was a great week."

