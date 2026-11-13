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🏥 Sturgeon Bay Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Sturgeon Bay’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’re in patient care or pharmacy, there are some solid options to check out this week.
Certified Pharmacy Technician
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1316
- Location: 1536 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235
- Type: Full-Time, Part-Time
- Pay: $21.50 – $34.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hour premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions, data entry, and product questions. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) – Hospice
- Employer: Moments Hospice
- Location: Sturgeon Bay, WI (home, assisted living, and facility visits)
- Type: Full-Time
- Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)
Provide hands-on personal care and comfort for hospice patients wherever they live, working closely with an RN Case Manager. Perks include a fleet car program (gas and insurance covered for business and personal use, based on eligibility), company phone, medical/dental/vision, life and disability insurance, generous PTO, and 401(k) with match.
Locum Tenens Dermatologist
- Employer: Weatherby Healthcare
- Location: Sturgeon Bay, WI
- Type: Locum Tenens (Full-Time Schedule)
- Schedule: Tues–Fri, 8:00 am – 4:30 pm
- Patient Load: 30–35 patients per day
General medical dermatology role doing biopsies, excisions, cryosurgery, and EDC, with optional PDL and Botox. Adults are the focus, but comfort with peds is welcome; malpractice, travel, and housing are paid, and you get competitive compensation plus 24/7 support from a Weatherby consultant.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has related openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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