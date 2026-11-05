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Sturbridge

⚠️ Nov 5 water shutoff & road work in Sturbridge

3 days ago
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🚧 Temporary water shutoff and road work in Sturbridge

The Town has issued two important alerts:

  • Temporary water shutdown: On Thursday, November 5, 2026, water service will be shut off starting at 8:00 AM so crews can repair a non-operational fire hydrant and water valve. Service is expected to be fully restored the same day (exact time not given).

  • Road and utility work: A revised construction schedule affects Champeaux Road, Laflamme Lane, Stearns Drive, Meadow View Lane, Maple Street, and Jamieson Street. Work includes road closures, paving, and utility operations.

If you live or work on or near these streets, plan ahead for no water during the repair window and possible detours or access delays due to construction.

More Info: Alert Center • Sturbridge, MA • CivicEngage

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