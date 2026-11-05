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Sturbridge
🚨 Nov 5 water shutoff 8:00–3:30 in parts of Sturbridge
3 days ago
🚨 Temporary water shutdown in parts of Sturbridge
Water service will be shut off on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from about 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM while crews repair a non-working fire hydrant and water valve.
Areas affected:
- Fiske Hill Road
- Old Farm Road
- Apple Hill Road
- Summit Ridge
- Fox Run
- Williams Road area
- Newtown Place
- McGregory Road
- Leslie Lane
What to do before 8:00 AM:
- Store enough water for drinking, cooking, and basic sanitation for the day.
After water comes back on (around 3:30 PM):
- You may see brief discolored water or air in the lines.
- Run cold water taps for 1–2 minutes, or until the water runs clear.
These repairs are to support reliable water service and public safety.
More Info: Alert Center • Temporary Water Shutdown Notice
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