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Sturbridge

🚨 Nov 5 water shutoff 8:00–3:30 in parts of Sturbridge

3 days ago
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🚨 Temporary water shutdown in parts of Sturbridge

Water service will be shut off on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from about 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM while crews repair a non-working fire hydrant and water valve.

Areas affected:

  • Fiske Hill Road
  • Old Farm Road
  • Apple Hill Road
  • Summit Ridge
  • Fox Run
  • Williams Road area
  • Newtown Place
  • McGregory Road
  • Leslie Lane

What to do before 8:00 AM:

  • Store enough water for drinking, cooking, and basic sanitation for the day.

After water comes back on (around 3:30 PM):

  • You may see brief discolored water or air in the lines.
  • Run cold water taps for 1–2 minutes, or until the water runs clear.

These repairs are to support reliable water service and public safety.

More Info: Alert Center • Temporary Water Shutdown Notice

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