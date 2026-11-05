🚨 Nov 5 water shutoff 8:00–3:30 in parts of Sturbridge

🚨 Temporary water shutdown in parts of Sturbridge

Water service will be shut off on Thursday, November 5, 2026, from about 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM while crews repair a non-working fire hydrant and water valve.

Areas affected:

Fiske Hill Road

Old Farm Road

Apple Hill Road

Summit Ridge

Fox Run

Williams Road area

Newtown Place

McGregory Road

Leslie Lane

What to do before 8:00 AM:

Store enough water for drinking, cooking, and basic sanitation for the day.

After water comes back on (around 3:30 PM):

You may see brief discolored water or air in the lines .

. Run cold water taps for 1–2 minutes, or until the water runs clear.

These repairs are to support reliable water service and public safety.