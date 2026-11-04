🍽️ Several Sturbridge Food & Hospitality Jobs, Up to $52K

Sturbridge’s food scene is busy, from grocery bakeries to local sushi spots. If you like fast-paced kitchens and helping people eat well, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Shaw's (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw's (Albertsons Companies) Location: Sturbridge, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; competitive wages, paid weekly

You’ll bake breads, pastries, cakes, and desserts, decorate items, and keep the bakery cases full and looking great. Good fit if you enjoy early shifts, working with your hands, and talking with customers while you work.

Employer: kaizen sushi bar and grill

Location: Fiskdale, MA (Sturbridge area)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $40,000 – $52,000 per year

Hands-on line cook role in a sushi bar and grill, with a focus on knife skills, learning all stations, and working fast during busy service. Includes employee discount, flexible schedule, paid sick time, and paid training.

Employer: Shaw's (Albertsons Companies)

Shaw's (Albertsons Companies) Location: Sturbridge, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; competitive wages, paid weekly

You’ll slice meats and cheeses, prep hot and cold deli items, and help customers with quick, friendly service. Great if you like staying busy, keeping things clean and organized, and having a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same place. Don’t wait too long; food jobs here tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.