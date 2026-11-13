Michael Rivera, Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license).

Checkers & Rally’s has introduced a new value menu ahead of the 2026 holiday season, giving customers seven food and drink options priced under $2 at participating locations.

According to a press release from Checkers & Rally’s, the new Cha-Ching Menu includes a Smokehouse Cheddar Burger, chicken bites, seasoned fries, and several other familiar favorites.

For anyone watching their spending, having more choices at lower prices is welcome news. Especially with holiday shopping and other seasonal expenses adding up.

However, while the menu is advertised as costing under $2, prices can reach $2.50 in select markets.

What’s on the new Checkers & Rally’s Under $2 Cha-Ching Menu?

Checkers & Rally’s is bringing big flavor at a small price with its new Under $2 Cha-Ching Menu, featuring seven craveable favorites. Credit: Checkers & Rally’s promotional image

Customers can choose from:

New Smokehouse Cheddar Burger: A new burger featuring smoky flavors and cheddar cheese.

All American Cheeseburger: A traditional cheeseburger for customers looking for something familiar.

8-Piece Chicken Bites: Eight pieces of chicken that can work as a snack or an addition to another meal.

Grilled Hot Dog: A classic grilled hot dog.

Value Fry: A smaller serving of the chain’s Famous Seasoned Fries.

Apple Pie: A sweet dessert option.

Value Soft Drink: A soft drink to accompany a meal.

Customers aren’t limited to choosing one item per order. They can combine several options to build their own combo.

For example, pairing the All American Cheeseburger with a Value Fry and Value Soft Drink gives customers a traditional burger meal without buying a larger combo.

It’s worth remembering that the under-$2 pricing applies individually to each item, not to the entire meal.

What did Checkers & Rally’s say about the new menu?

Chris Tebben, Chief Executive Officer of Checkers & Rally’s, explained that the new menu is designed to help customers stretch their budgets without sacrificing their favorite foods.

In the company’s official announcement, Tebben said:

“At Checkers & Rally’s, we believe great value should never mean settling for less. We know our guests are looking for ways to make their dollars go further, especially during the holidays, but they still want food that’s bold, satisfying and worth every bite. Our new Under $2 Cha-Ching Menu delivers exactly that, with real choices at prices that make it easy to say yes to what you’re craving. And when you’re ready to go all in, our Big Buford proves that nobody has to compromise on a big, delicious burger experience.”

Checkers & Rally’s also highlights its Big Buford burger

Beyond the new budget menu, customers looking for a larger meal can still order the chain’s signature Big Buford burger.

Featuring two large beef patties, melted cheese, and fresh toppings, it’s designed for customers who want something more substantial than a traditional cheeseburger.

Checkers & Rally’s claims the Big Buford contains nearly twice as much beef as a McDonald’s Big Mac.

That’s quite a difference, especially for anyone familiar with the Big Mac, which has been a fast-food favorite for decades.

Unlike the seven items on the Cha-Ching Menu, the Big Buford isn’t part of the under-$2 promotion.