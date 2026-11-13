Jim G from Silicon Valley, Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license).

Baja Fresh Mexican Grill has introduced a new Choose 3 for $9 meal deal, giving customers more affordable options when ordering lunch or dinner.

The fast-casual chain has also added two seasoned beef entrees to its menu, expanding its selection of Mexican-inspired dishes.

According to a Baja Fresh announcement, the promotion allows customers to pick three items from a selection of four new menu offerings for just $9.

The new deal is part of Baja Fresh’s efforts to provide more affordable choices without moving away from its fresh ingredients and Mexican-inspired flavors.

What’s on the Baja Fresh 3 for $9 menu?

Customers can choose any three items from four new additions to the menu. The options include:

Poco Bean & Cheese Burrito: A smaller burrito featuring beans and cheese.

Poco Cheese Quesadilla: A smaller take on the classic cheese quesadilla.

Crispy Beef Taco: A crunchy taco featuring beef.

Chicken Flauta: A rolled tortilla dish featuring chicken.

For example, someone looking for a quick lunch could choose a bean and cheese burrito, a crispy beef taco, and a chicken flauta, all for $9.

With food prices continuing to be a concern for many households, deals like this give diners another way to enjoy a restaurant meal without spending as much.

What did Baja Fresh say about the new menu?

Logan Reves, Vice President of Restaurant Operations at Baja Fresh, said the new additions are intended to balance quality, flavor, and affordability.

“At Baja Fresh we’re always looking for ways to bring guests the bold, fresh flavors they know and love while being mindful of value and pricing. We are excited to offer guests delicious, satisfying meals that don’t compromise quality for affordability,” said Reves.

“Whether you’re stopping into one of our stores for a quick lunch or grabbing dinner with the family, we’re making it easier than ever to enjoy your favorite Baja Fresh meal.”

What else is new on the Baja Fresh menu?

Baja Fresh Now Serving Two New Seasoned Beef Entrees. Credit: Baja Fresh promotional image

Alongside the $9 promotion, two new entrees feature the chain’s recently introduced Seasoned Beef protein.

First is the Burrito Clásico, which combines seasoned beef, black beans, jack and cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, roasted corn, and sour cream. Everything comes wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

Meanwhile, the Taco Salad offers shredded lettuce, seasoned beef, black beans, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, and roasted corn, all served in a crispy tortilla shell.

Both dishes expand the chain’s existing selection, giving beef lovers additional choices beyond the new value menu.

Baja Fresh has operated for more than three decades and currently has approximately 70 franchised restaurants across the United States.