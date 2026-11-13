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KFC is giving its Rewards members a chance to earn double points and claim more free food throughout November.

The nationwide Finger Lickin’ Fan Fest promotion runs from through to November 30.

According to KFC’s announcement, customers who order through its app or website can earn twice the usual points. It’s also expanding the Secret Recipe Vault, where members exchange their points for free food, from roughly 12 choices to 24.

For anyone who regularly picks up KFC for dinner or orders a family meal, the extra points could make a difference. But there’s a catch. Customers must activate the promotion before ordering, and not every purchase qualifies.

KFC doubles points and adds more free food

KFC finger lickin’ fan fest promotional image. Credit: KFC promotional image

Normally, KFC Rewards members earn 10 points for every eligible dollar spent. During Fan Fest, that increases to 20 points per dollar.

Members can redeem those points across four reward tiers, with several new items added to the selection.

250 points: Biscuit.

500 points: Large side, pot pie, two pieces of chicken, or three tenders.

750 points: Classic Chicken Sandwich Combo, six wings, 3-Piece Tender Combo, or 2-Piece Chicken Combo.

1,000 points: Big Box 3-Piece Chicken, Big Box 5-Piece Tender, or 4-Piece Combo.

Additional rewards bring the total selection to 24 menu items and combinations.

Melissa Cash, chief marketing officer at KFC U.S., explained the decision in the company’s announcement.

“Our KFC Rewards members are some of our biggest fans, and Finger Lickin’ Fan Fest is all about giving them even more back,” said Cash. “With double points and an expanded Secret Recipe Vault, we’re giving fans more ways to get rewarded for the food they already love.”

How much do you need to spend to get free KFC?

The good news is that customers don’t need to spend hundreds of dollars to qualify for some rewards.

KFC’s standard Rewards program awards 10 points per eligible dollar. With that doubled during Fan Fest, here’s how quickly purchases add up.

$10 spent: 100 normal points, 200 Fan Fest points.

$15 spent: 150 normal points, 300 Fan Fest points.

$25 spent: 250 normal points, 500 Fan Fest points.

$40 spent: 400 normal points, 800 Fan Fest points.

$50 spent: 500 normal points, 1,000 Fan Fest points.

For example, spending $25 during the promotion earns 500 points, enough for a free pot pie, large side, or three tenders. Normally, earning those same 500 points would require $50 in eligible purchases.

That’s a meaningful difference for regular customers.

Is KFC’s double points offer worth using?

The biggest benefit is for people who already visit KFC regularly, rather than those making a special trip just to collect points.

For infrequent customers, even a $15 purchase earns 300 points during Fan Fest. That’s enough for a biscuit, provided the customer has activated the offer.

However, the actual dollar savings depend on which reward customers choose and what that food normally costs at their location. Points aren’t cash, and KFC menu prices can vary.

There’s also some important fine print. The double-points offer excludes delivery orders, cannot be combined with other offers, and limits members to three qualifying purchases per day.

Customers must unlock the promotion before purchasing through the app or KFC.com.

For anyone who hasn’t joined, new members can also access a welcome offer of 50% off their first purchase, although the welcome discount cannot be combined with the double-points promotion.