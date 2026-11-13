Duane Beckett (OpenAI)

Difficulty Level: easy

5 min Prep 15 min Cook 20 min Total 2 Servings

This is the simplest hot breakfast bagel sandwich that you can make in under 20 minutes. It’s warm, flavorful, and the ingredients are both easy to find and affordable on a budget.

The dish stacks scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar, and a fresh slice of tomato on top of toasted bagels. It’s a fuss-free recipe that any cook can make perfectly.

What I love about this dish is the simplicity and texture. The bacon, when crispy, along with the toasted bagel, gives it a fantastic crunch. That’s balanced out by the melted cheese and eggs. Plus, the mayonnaise pulls everything together.

The recipe works best when you’re rushing around in the morning, or even for a weekend brunch. Either way, it’s a filling breakfast that works even if you’re on the move (hence the reason we use scrambled eggs). Check out the ingredients and cooking steps below.

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich Recipe Ingredients

2 plain or everything bagels, sliced in half

4 large eggs

4 slices of bacon

2 slices of cheddar cheese

2 slices of tomato

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

1 tablespoon of mayonnaise

1/4 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

Breakfast Bagel Sandwich Recipe Instructions

Heat a large skillet over a medium heat. Add the bacon and cook for 8 minutes, turning occasionally, until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels to drain. While the bacon cooks, slice the bagels in half and toast them in a toaster until golden brown and slightly crispy. Crack the eggs into a bowl, add the salt and black pepper, and whisk until the yolks and whites are fully combined. Remove excess bacon grease from the skillet. Add the butter and melt over a medium-low heat. Pour the eggs into the skillet and let them cook for about 3 minutes, gently folding the eggs until they’re fluffy and fully cooked. Divide the eggs into two portions. Place a slice of cheddar cheese over each portion of eggs. Turn off the heat and allow the cheese to melt slightly. Spread the mayonnaise evenly over the cut sides of the toasted bagels. Place one portion of cheesy scrambled eggs onto the bottom half of each bagel. Add two slices of crispy bacon and one slice of tomato to each sandwich. Place the remaining bagel halves on top, press down gently, and serve immediately while the eggs and cheese are warm.

Nutrition

Calories: 670cal Carbohydrate: 59g Protein: 34g Fat: 33g Cholesterol: 435mg Sodium: 1460mg