Loaded Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe, Ready in an Hour

Duane Beckett (OpenAI)

Difficulty Level: moderate

15 min Prep 45 min Cook 1 hr Total 6 Servings

If you’re looking for comfort food, this bacon cheeseburger casserole will tick all the boxes. This recipe takes everything people love about bacon cheeseburgers and swaps out the bread for macaroni. It delivers on classic burger flavors, with ground beef, cheese, and a sauce mixing ketchup, mustard, and Worcestershire sauce.

We’ve experimented with versions that actually use French fries in the casserole, with mixed results. Yet, this version skips that aspect, serving up what is the best version of a bacon cheeseburger casserole we’ve tried.

The secret to the dish is the sauce, which makes everything moist but also gives each bite an unmistakable taste. It’s fantastic for weeknights when you have an hour to cook and works brilliantly with a side of fries. The ingredients and cooking steps are below.

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe Ingredients

8 oz of elbow macaroni, uncooked

1 lb of lean ground beef (90% lean)

6 slices of bacon, chopped

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

2 tablespoons of ketchup

1 tablespoon of yellow mustard

1 teaspoon of Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon of smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

2 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1 cup of low-sodium beef broth

1 cup of whole milk

1 1/2 cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided

1/2 cup of shredded mozzarella cheese

1/4 cup of diced dill pickles

2 tablespoons chopped green onions (optional)

Bacon Cheeseburger Casserole Recipe Instructions

Set your oven to 375°F and lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the elbow macaroni and cook for about 2 minutes less than the package instructions. Drain and set aside. Place the chopped bacon in a large skillet over a medium heat. Cook for 8 minutes, stirring occasionally, until crispy. Transfer to a plate lined with paper towels. Leave about 1 tablespoon of bacon grease in the skillet and discard the rest. Add the ground beef and diced onion to the same skillet. Cook over a medium heat for 8 minutes, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon. Continue until the beef is fully browned and the onion has softened. Drain any excess grease. Stir in the minced garlic, ketchup, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, smoked paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for another minute. Sprinkle the flour over the beef mixture and stir for 1 minute. Slowly pour in the beef broth and milk, stirring continuously. Let this simmer for 5 minutes until the sauce begins to thicken. Reduce the heat to low. Stir in 1 cup of cheddar cheese and the mozzarella until melted and smooth. Add the cooked macaroni and most of the crispy bacon, saving a little bacon for the topping. Mix until everything is evenly coated. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish and spread it evenly. Sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese and reserved bacon over the top. Place the casserole in the oven, uncovered, and bake for 20 minutes, until the cheese has melted and the edges are bubbling. Remove the casserole from the oven and allow it to rest for 5 minutes. Sprinkle with diced dill pickles and green onions.

Nutrition

Calories: 650cal Carbohydrate: 40g Protein: 39g Fat: 36g Cholesterol: 125mg Sodium: 990mg