McDonald’s McRib Lawsuit Moves Forward Over Claims It Contains No Rib Meat

Mike Mozart of TheToyChannel and JeepersMedia on YouTube, Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license).

McDonald’s has lost its attempt to dismiss a lawsuit accusing the fast-food giant of misleading customers about the meat used in its popular McRib sandwich.

On October 30, U.S. District Judge April Perry ruled that key claims in the proposed class-action lawsuit could move forward in federal court in Chicago, Illinois.

According to USA Today, the judge dismissed some claims but rejected McDonald’s argument that consumers couldn’t reasonably expect rib meat in the sandwich.

I’ve seen the McRib come and go for decades. First introduced in 1981, it’s become a fast-food favorite, with fans eagerly awaiting its limited-time returns. Now, its famous name and distinctive shape are at the center of a legal battle.

What’s the McRib lawsuit about?

McDonald’s McRib. Credit: Paul Korecky. Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0 Generic license).

Four consumers filed the lawsuit in December 2025, alleging that McDonald’s has misled customers about what they’re buying.

Specifically, the plaintiffs claim that the sandwich’s name, rib-shaped pork patty, advertising, and premium pricing create the impression that it contains expensive cuts of pork rib meat.

Instead, they allege that McDonald’s uses cheaper pork products, including shoulder meat and potentially organ meats such as heart, tripe, and stomach.

As ABC7 reported, the complaint accuses McDonald’s of making “false representations, omissions and concealments” about the sandwich.

Customers wouldn’t necessarily have made the same purchasing decisions if they knew the ingredients, according to the lawsuit.

McDonald’s strongly denies the allegations.

The company maintains that the McRib contains 100% pork and specifically rejects claims that it uses heart, tripe, or stomach meat.

“This lawsuit distorts the facts and the claims are meritless,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said.

McDonald’s also defended its ingredient disclosures, telling ABC News, “We’ve always been transparent about our ingredients so guests can make the right choice for them.”

Judge rejects McDonald’s argument

During the October 30 ruling, Judge Perry rejected the idea that customers couldn’t reasonably believe the McRib contains rib meat.

“The Court cannot conclude that it would be unreasonable for a consumer to believe that the McRib contains rib meat,” Perry wrote.

As Complex stated, the judge also questioned whether McDonald’s ingredient disclosures were enough to prevent consumers from being misled.

“Plaintiffs’ proffered understanding of ‘McRib’ is not unreasonable or fanciful,” Perry wrote.

While McDonald’s website identifies the sandwich as containing pork, Perry found that its name and appearance could still influence customers’ expectations.

Advertising that emphasizes the sandwich’s rib-like shape could also support allegations of intentional deception, although the plaintiffs would need additional evidence.

Importantly, the ruling doesn’t establish that McDonald’s misled customers. It simply allows key allegations to proceed.

What happens next in the McRib lawsuit?

McDonald’s now faces further legal proceedings after failing to have the entire case dismissed.

According to ABC7, the company has until November 20, 2026, to respond to the complaint.

Both sides could then move into the evidence-gathering stage, with the plaintiffs expected to seek certification for the proposed class action.

No class has been certified, and there’s currently no settlement or compensation available to customers.

Meanwhile, the lawsuit arrives as McDonald’s brings the McRib back to select locations, following a limited-time rollout that began during the week of October 26.