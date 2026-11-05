Carl’s Jr. Teams Up With Comedian Bert Kreischer for Indulgent New Burger

Rick Obst, Wiki Commons (Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic license).

Carl’s Jr. has introduced a new Angus Steakhouse Burger nationwide. The burger debuted on November 4 and will be available through January 19, 2027.

The burger comes packing Angus beef, which normally means higher quality and flavor. What’s great is that it’s cooked to order, so if you like your beef rare or well done, it’s an option.

There’s definitely something appealing about getting steakhouse flavors without having to dress up. That’s clearly what Carl’s Jr. is going for with the new menu item and promotion.

What’s on the new burger?

The Carl’s Jr. Angus Steakhouse Burger is made cooked-to-order with Swiss, grilled onions and bistro steak sauce. Credit: Carl’s Jr. promotional material.

The new burger includes two charbroiled Angus beef patties. Together, they weigh one-third of a pound and come seasoned before being topped with several steakhouse-style ingredients. Including:

Two slices of Swiss cheese

Savory grilled onions

Bistro steak sauce

A buttered, toasted brioche bun

Unlike some limited-time burgers that rely on unusual toppings, this one sticks to familiar ingredients. Melted Swiss cheese and grilled onions have long been popular steakhouse additions.

Carl’s Jr. is positioning the burger as a hearty choice for the colder months, when customers may be looking for something more filling.

What did Carl’s Jr. say about the new burger?

Burge Diemer, chief marketing officer for Carl’s Jr., explained that the new offering is designed to deliver richer flavors without the formalities associated with traditional steakhouse dining.

“Carl’s Jr. has always believed a great burger should be all about the food, not the fuss,” Diemer said.

“As the weather cools, we’re leaning into the rich, satisfying flavors that make a meal feel a little more special. We like the idea of steakhouse indulgence, but at Carl’s Jr., you can leave the hassle of steakhouse formalities at the door.”

That approach also shapes the advertising campaign, which features a familiar face from the comedy world.

Bert Kreischer joins the Carl’s Jr. campaign

Carl’s Jr. teams up with comedian and actor Bert Kreischer for an indulgent burger worthy of a steakhouse. Credit: Carl’s Jr. promotional material.

Comedian and actor Bert Kreischer is helping promote the new Angus Steakhouse Burger.

Kreischer is best known for his stand-up comedy, frequently performing shirtless and sharing outrageous stories about his life. His nickname, “The Machine,” comes from one of his most famous comedy routines.

Fans may also recognize him from the 2023 comedy film The Machine.

Customers can find the new burger at participating Carl’s Jr. locations during its limited-time run. The company is also directing customers to its mobile app and My Rewards loyalty program for promotional offers.