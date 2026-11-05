Starbucks Holiday Menu Returns November 5, but Fans Notice One Major Omission

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Starbucks is bringing its holiday menu back to stores nationwide on November 5. This year’s lineup features new dessert-inspired coffees, fruity Refreshers, festive food, and several returning holiday favorites.

My wife associates the arrival of Starbucks’ red cups with the start of the holiday season. This year’s designs feature traditional reds and greens, festive bows, and Christmas trees.

What’s new on the Starbucks holiday menu?

According to the company announcement, three Tiramisu Velvet drinks headline the new menu, inspired by the popular Italian dessert.

Customers can order the Tiramisu Velvet Latte hot or iced. It combines espresso, milk, and vanilla syrup with mascarpone cold foam and cocoa powder.

For those who prefer cold coffee, there’s a Tiramisu Velvet Cold Brew featuring the same dessert-inspired toppings.

Another addition is the Apple Pomegranate Refresher, which combines crisp apple flavors with popping pomegranate pearls. Customers can also order a Snowy Apple version made with coconut milk or lemonade instead.

Starbucks is also introducing several other drinks and food items, including:

Iced Caramel Brulée Cream Chai: Chai with caramel brulée sauce and crunchy caramel pieces.

Iced Sugar Cookie Cream Matcha: Matcha topped with sugar cookie cold foam and holiday sprinkles.

Braised Short Rib Grilled Cheese: Short rib, caramelized onion jam, Dijon, and three cheeses on sourdough.

Turkey & Stuffing Sandwich: Turkey, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce on a cranberry baguette.

Bearista Cake Pop: Vanilla cake with buttercream frosting and a chocolatey coating.

Which Starbucks holiday favorites are returning?

Several familiar favorites have returned. These include the Peppermint Mocha. The drink includes espresso, chocolate sauce, peppermint syrup, whipped cream, and dark chocolate curls. It’s available hot, iced, or blended.

Fans of sweeter drinks can choose the Caramel Brulée Latte, which combines espresso, steamed milk, caramel brulée sauce, and whipped cream.

Meanwhile, the Sugar Cookie Latte and Gingerbread Chai are back, offering even more traditional holiday flavors.

Several popular bakery treats are returning, too. These include the Snowman Cookie, Cranberry Bliss Bar, and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish.

Starbucks has also confirmed that Red Cup Day returns November 17. Customers purchasing an eligible handcrafted holiday beverage at participating locations will receive a free reusable red cup.

Fans aren’t entirely happy with the holiday menu

Starbucks Chestnut Praline Latte. Credit: Starbucks

Despite the new drinks, some Starbucks customers aren’t celebrating.

One major complaint concerns the missing Chestnut Praline Latte, which hasn’t been included in this year’s announced holiday lineup.

USA Today Network reported that disappointed fans flooded Starbucks’ Instagram comments after the initial announcement in October.

When one customer asked about the missing drink, Starbucks responded that some classics make way for new favorites and recommended trying the Tiramisu Velvet Latte instead.

In an October Reddit discussion, one user who sampled the drinks rated the Apple Pomegranate Refresher 4.5 out of 5 but gave the Tiramisu drink just 3 out of 5.